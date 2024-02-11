Highlights The 49ers didn't scout Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft because they believed they would sign Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Instead, they traded down and selected Solomon Thomas, who didn't make much of an impact.

The 49ers finally found their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy, who led them to the Super Bowl and had a stellar 2023 season.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, nine teams passed on the opportunity to draft Patrick Mahomes, including the San Francisco 49ers, who had the second overall pick.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team didn't even scout the future Hall of Fame quarterback because they thought they would sign Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The 49ers traded down one spot in the draft and selected defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who failed to make much of an impact at the pro level and started just three games for the New York Jets this year. While San Francisco has been a top-flight team, they have struggled to find an answer at QB until this season.

49ers have been searching for their franchise QB ever since

Purdy could be their long-term answer under center

It wasn't an outlandish thought that the 49ers could sign Cousins. The quarterback, who eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings when he became a free agent in 2018, had achieved significant success for the Washington Commanders with Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, and Shanahan became the Niners head coach during the 2017 offseason.

In October 2017, San Francisco traded for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, taking themselves out of the Cousins' sweepstakes. While Garoppolo took the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019, the team never fully committed to him and traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021.

Mahomes vs. Purdy First 2 Seasons As Starter Category Mahomes (30 starts) Purdy (21 starts) Pass Yards/Game 304.3 226.2 Completion % 66.0 68.7 Yards/Attempt 8.6 9.2 TD-INT Ratio 7.6 2.9 Passer Rating 110.0 111.4

During the 2022 draft, the 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the 262nd and final pick, making him that year's Mr. Irrelevant. The Iowa State product was able to leapfrog both Garoppolo and Lance to become the quarterback of the future in San Francisco during his rookie year, going 5-0 as a starter in the regular season.

Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 offseason as the 49ers put their money where their mouths were regarding Purdy.

In his second campaign, Purdy has developed into a franchise level quarterback for San Francisco, finishing fourth in MVP voting in 2023. He led the team to the Super Bowl and paced the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt this season as well.

It took a few years for the 49ers to make up for not drafting Mahomes, but they may have finally found the man to make them forget their 2017 blunder.

