Leeds United still have former assistant manager Carlos Corberan in their ranks after a slow start to the Championship season for Daniel Farke - and a report has stated that the West Bromwich Albion manager has a £2million release clause in his contract, which could tempt Elland Road bosses into making a move for his services.

The Whites drew their first two games of the season to newly-promoted Portsmouth in a tantalising 3-3 draw on the opening day, before a drab 0-0 draw against Corberan's Baggies to leave them winless - and though they've since beaten Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, they couldn't break 10-man Burnley down at the weekend to leave them outside the play-off places.

More has to be done after missing out on promotion last season when they should have been promoted and pressure is growing on Farke, which could force them into a move for the Spaniard, who coached their under-23 team in Marcelo Bielsa's reign as manager.

Corberan Has '£2m Release Clause' at West Brom

The Spaniard has been exceptional but could leave for a cheap fee

The report from Football Insider states that Corberan has a £2million release clause set into his West Brom contract - amid 'long-standing interest' from former club Leeds.

Carlos Corberan's Championship statistics - all clubs and seasons Season Club Final rank 2020/21 Huddersfield 20th 2021/22 Huddersfield 3rd 2022/23 West Brom 9th 2023/24 West Brom 5th

The Whites are keeping tabs on their former assistant, who was Bielsa's right-hand man before he made the switch to become Huddersfield Town manager, and he continues to be highly regarded by those in West Yorkshire after his stint at Elland Road. He was recently described as an "elite manager" by Luke Williams.

Various Championship clubs also admire the Spaniard, and with his West Brom side top of the league, that refuses to go away. Corberan has been at West Brom for almost two years now, managing 90 games and guided the club into the play-offs last season - though he was unable to taste victory in the West Midlands after losing to Southampton in the play-offs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlos Corberan has won 43 of his 90 games in charge of West Brom.

The Baggies currently sit top of the second-tier with four wins and a draw from their opening five games, and it's hoped that he will stay on at the Hawthorns in West Brom circles - though his release clause does offer clubs a huge opportunity.

Corberan Could Be Best Staying at West Brom

He has full reign at the Midlands club after sustained success

Corberan has done an exceptional job anywhere he's been in England, and it's evident that he's one of the top managerial talents outside of the Premier League.

Two seasons in the Championship with Huddersfield resulted in an initial 20th-placed finish, before he managed a third-placed finish with the Terriers the following season, just six points outside of the automatic promotion places prior to heartbreak at Wembley. He resigned shortly after, and alongside a failed stint in Greece at Olympiacos, he moved to West Brom when they were in the relegation zone.

His side won 10 of their next 12 games in the league, and despite links to Leeds when Jesse Marsch was sacked, he signed a new deal at the club until they finished ninth in the table. The former goalkeeper is a top Championship enigma and that has seen him linked elsewhere, but with four wins from five and no promotion under his belt yet, the job at the Baggies might just be his best bet for the time being.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.