Rangers are eyeing a shock move to appoint current Bundesliga manager Marco Rose as their new boss this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ibrox club moved to sack Philippe Clement last month after a string of poor results and installed former club captain Barry Ferguson in his place as interim manager ahead of the summer, with the 49ers Enterprises poised to complete a takeover of the club in April.

That means they are likely to be in place for the process of appointing a new manager, and the American investment firm have identified RB Leipzig boss Rose as a top contender for the job.

Rangers Eyeing Marco Rose Appointment

German is under pressure at RB Leipzig

Once regarded as 'one of the most promising coaches in world football', Rose has spent the vast majority of his managerial career in the Bundesliga, most recently with Leipzig.

But this season he has struggled and the team currently sit in fifth-place in the league table, while they were eliminated from the Champions League in the league phase after a disappointing return of seven defeats and one win from their eight fixtures.

That has left the 48-year-old clinging on to his job in Germany, and the 49ers now feel as though they could convince him to make the move to Glasgow and become part of their Rangers revolution.

Marco Rose Managerial Career Statistics Games 457 Wins 274 Draws 84 Losses 99 Goals scored 992 Goals conceded 506

The 49ers are likely to use their connections to Red Bull, who sponsor Leeds United, to check out the opportunity ahead of the summer, but sources have revealed that the deal is seen as difficult to pull off as they are unsure if Rose would be interested in the job.

Rangers have also looked at Derek McInnes as a potential option to come into Ibrox as the new manager, but there is no rush with Ferguson doing a good job so far.

The former Scotland international helped the club progress into the Europa League quarter-final with a victory over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, while he also led the team to a 3-2 win over fierce rivals Celtic at Parkhead before the international break.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/03/2025.