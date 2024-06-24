Highlights Brock Purdy has defied the odds as 'Mr. Irrelevant', leading the 49ers to back-to-back successful seasons.

Purdy's impressive stats and consistency have gained him recognition and placed him in MVP conversations.

George Kittle spoke out in support of Purdy, claiming he is 'the guy'.

Brock Purdy was thrust into the starting spot during his rookie season in 2022, and he filled that role nicely. Purdy put together some great performances, and was able to get the San Francisco 49ers into the NFC championship game that year, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury.

Purdy followed that up with another impressive season in 2023, in which he led San Francisco to the Super Bowl, before suffering a heartbreaking loss in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. As the last overall pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy wore the 'Mr. Irrelevant' title well, but he still has some doubters who believe the high-quality teammates he has around him have elevated his performance.

His star tight end, George Kittle, isn't one of them. He spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area during his annual Tight End University Camp:

He looks like the guy, which is really nice.

At this moment, Purdy is one of the more controversial players in the league, to no fault of his own. He's done his best with a solid work ethic, and his fans believe he truly is the team's franchise quarterback. However, the fact that he has nearly the perfect situation around him has fueled some of his doubters, who don't think he deserves his credit.

Purdy Has Earned the Respect of His Teammates

Despite having doubters, Kittle believes Purdy has what it takes to be great

On the field, Purdy has been very solid statistically. His first full season as a starter came in 2023, and he really was impressive. Purdy led the league in passer rating at 113.0, while also finishing first in yards per attempt with 9.6. He made the Pro Bowl, finished sixth in Offensive Player of the Year voting, and fourth in league MVP voting.

Brock Purdy in 2023 Stat Purdy Completion % 69.4% Passing Yards 4,280 Yards per Attempt 9.6 Passing TDs 31 Interceptions 11 Passer Rating 113.0

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his first full year as a starter, Purdy certainly got the job done. He finished 5th in the NFL in passing yards (4,280), 3rd in passing touchdowns (31), first in passer rating (113.0), fourth in completion percentage (69.4%), and first in yards per attempt (9.6).

Purdy was in the MVP race for most of the year, which irked some of his doubters. To be in the MVP conversation, it goes without saying that you've got to be consistent. Kittle talked about his quarterbacks' consistency as well:

He's in the building every day and is the same guy every single day, consistent. He's incredibly competitive. It's fun seeing him yell at guys when they don't hit their route depth or have the wrong landmark.

Purdy's rise to stardom has been fast and impressive. Going from the final pick in the entire draft, to the top-five in MVP voting in the very next year is an insanely quick jump, and Purdy has shown a lot of growth. He's been able to win close playoff games, and has done a lot to show that he's got what it takes to stick around in the NFL.

His former teammate, Charlie Woerner, spoke about how Purdy had taken advantage of his opportunity:

He handled everything like a pro, coming in starting as the third string. From where he started, and how he showed up every day, just continuing being a pro, and ready for his opportunity. And when he got it, everyone knows he took advantage of it, and has been crushing it.

Purdy is now entering his third year in the NFL, and it's going to be a big one. He's done enough to show that he can stick in the league, but this third season will be about taking another big step.

With another big season, Purdy can both cement his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and earn himself a big payday on his next contract.

