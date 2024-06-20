Highlights George Kittle underwent core muscle surgery and shed 30 pounds this off-season.

Despite injuries in 2023, he put up impressive stats with 65 catches, 1,020 yards, and 6 scores.

Kittle's health is a concern, but when healthy, he is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

A player who battled through multiple injuries last season will come into camp with a bit leaner of a frame this year.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle dropped 30 pounds over the off-season after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle. He only missed one game due to injury during the 2023 season, so his reputation as a warrior is definitely intact.

However, after the surgery, his activity was a bit hampered. As he told the guys on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast with former NFLers Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, he lost 30 pounds after his core muscle surgery earlier this offseason:

I couldn't lift. I couldn't do any upper body because of my shoulder and my rib, and I couldn't do any lower [body] because of my core surgery... I didn't lift from the Super Bowl until like almost mid-March. I went a month without doing anything. I wasn't supposed to do anything. I knew a bunch of guys that had gone through it. I called some people and they were like, 'Hey, you're gonna feel great, just like the first month or so is going to suck, and then after that, you're going to come back.'

Now, he is nearly back to his old self. So how will this surgery impact Kittle this season? Let's take a deeper look...

Related George Kittle Reveals How Long He Played Injured In 2023 San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle was one of the best players in the NFL in 2023 despite playing through injuries.

George Kittle Down About 30 Pounds After Core Muscle Surgery

He only missed 1 game in 2023 despite multiple injuries

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the ailments, Kittle put together another very impressive season in 2023 with 65 catches, 1,020 yards, and six receiving touchdowns. Those numbers were good enough to earn him his second First-Team All-Pro nomination and fifth Pro Bowl appearance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Kittle's 6,274 receiving yards through his first 98 NFL games represents the 3rd-highest sich total for a tight end in NFL history.

The 1,020 yards meant he eclipsed the 1000-yard mark for the third time in his seven-season career.

Kittle is a highly-regarded tight end who will be in the discussion for the best at his position year in and year out. And he is a dependable piece of the San Francisco offense who can be a safety valve that creates some major explosiveness for one of the projected top offenses in the NFC.

However, there is a rising concern about Kittle's health, considering that he is not exactly a spring chicken, as he turns 31 on October 9. His playoff performances have also been quite underwhelming of late:

In San Francisco's first Super Bowl run in 2019, Kittle went for just eight receptions, 71 yards, and zero TDs combined in three games.

In San Francisco's second Super Bowl run in 2023, Kittle chipped in a measly 31 yards on four four receptions combined in the NFC Championship and Super Bowl.

So, yes, while the injuries and playoff dips are concerning, there is still plenty of optimism for Kittle. When healthy, he is one of, if not the best, tight ends in today's NFL. He is one of the most dependable weapons on San Francisco's potent offense, and when he is on, he and the 49ers are absolutely dangerous.

Source: Bussin' With The Boys

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.