When rumors concerning the San Francisco 49ers' desire to trade one of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft popped up mere hours before the first round began, many anticipated a move the same evening. The 49ers' selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall then seemed to be the catalyst for a trade at some point over the remaining two days of the draft.

Alas, neither Aiyuk nor Samuel were shipped out of the Bay Area that weekend. And if general manager John Lynch has his way, they won't be heading anywhere else anytime soon.

When speaking on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday afternoon, Lynch indicated he loves the 49ers' roster and will be trying his absolute best to maintain it, with Aiyuk and Samuel on it, for the foreseeable future.

I love the way [our roster] is comprised... I'm doing everything in my power to keep our roster together. That's my goal... when you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo, they're guys we drafted. They're guys we take a lot of pride in. We couldn't be more proud of those guys.

The electrifying pair of wideouts go about their business in different ways, but play big roles inside head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. San Francisco's NFL-best odds at finally winning a Lombardi Trophy in 2024 would take a big hit in the event if either were not on the team.

49ers View WR Picks As Supplements To Talented Corps

"We made an already strong group even stronger"

Aiyuk and Samuel are a tremendous pairing. What makes them so, beyond their talent, is the way their games complement one another. Aiyuk thrives on creating separation down the field and finding the gaps inside zone schemes, while Samuel works in the short areas and explodes past or through defenders—depending on which is the quickest—on his path to the end zone as a runner and receiver.

PB&J: Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in 2023 Category Aiyuk Samuel Receptions 75 60 Carries 0 37 Scrimmage Yards 1,342 1,117 TD 7 12 AVG Depth of Target 13.8 6.6 YAC/Rec. 5.1 8.8 Yards/Rec. 17.9 14.9 Yards/Rush 0.0 6.1 Broken Tackles 2 13

Pearsall is a very intriguing addition because he offers some of the same versatility Samuel provides. At Florida, he scored five rushing touchdowns on just 21 carries, something that had the 49ers' front office salivating during the scouting process. With him in the fold, San Francisco can avoid some of the struggles they have when Samuel's bruising style forces him to miss time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, when Deebo Samuel played more than 50% of snaps, the 49ers went 12-1 and averaged 32.3 points per game. The lone loss was to the Baltimore Ravens, who finished with the league's best record. That outing was the only instance in those 13 contests where San Francisco scored less than 27 points (19). When Samuel was inactive or saw fewer than 40% of snaps, the 49ers were 0-4 and never eclipsed 20 points, scoring 17 on three occasions while reaching 20 just once.

While Lynch admitted to McAfee that he did have "conversations" about moving one of the stars, he added the 49ers were "past that now" and excited about getting Pearsall and fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing integrated into the offense this upcoming season.

We don't [draft Pearsall and Cowing] without thinking, 'can these guys contribute right away?' And we have a vision for both those guys... they represent a lot of the qualities that we like in our players... we're fired up about our team.

With Brock Purdy's potential mega-extension looming, 2024 may represent San Francisco's last chance at winning the Super Bowl behind their very stacked roster and offensively brilliant head coach. If Lynch's squad can't climb the final rung and emerge as champions, time will force him to make critical decisions and lead the 49ers' fanbase to wonder what could have been over the next decade-plus.

