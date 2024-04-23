Highlights 49ers GM John Lynch wants Brandon Aiyuk to stay with the 49ers for his whole career and confirms the two sides have had "good talks."

Aiyuk has consistently been involved in trade rumors throughout the 2024 NFL offseason.

Aiyuk set career-highs in 2023 in receiving yards, average yards per game, and yards per catch.

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches and trade rumors fly about, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch attempted to ease the minds of his franchise's fans across the nation.

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been rumored to be on the trading block this offseason, especially going into the draft, but Lynch has tried to lay those rumors to rest by claiming he wants to see Aiyuk remain with the team for the rest of his career.

Earlier this offseason, Lynch had made his intentions clear as well, saying the Second-Team All-Pro was one of his top priorities this season and that the 49ers organization wants to extend players vital to the team's success.

On the other hand, however, Aiyuk has made it clear that contract negotiations have not been up to par for him by unfollowing the 49ers on social media and stating he will only take "what he deserves".

John Lynch Says the 49ers Are Having 'Good Talks' With Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk has been one of the top potential trade candidates this offseason. But on Monday, Lynch spoke highly of his wide receiver in his pre-draft press conference, stating, "I've communicated on many occasions: our wish is that he's here and part of the Niners for the rest of his career. We're working through that ... I can say we're having good talks, and I'm just going to leave it at that."

Of course, this still leaves the door open because a long-term offer has yet to be agreed on between the two sides. But this does give a little reassurance to fans that it seems to be in the works.

Lynch was also asked if he had received any trade calls for Aiyuk, yet remained pretty vague in response, stating, "Sure. We receive calls for a lot of players." There is still a lot to be determined for Aiyuk to remain with the 49ers, but it is clear that Lynch would like it to remain that way.

And with the value that Aiyuk brings to the table, it makes perfect sense.

Aiyuk is a Weapon

Aiyuk has been a key to the 49ers' success

Brandon Aiyuk was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2020 NFL Draft with the 25th pick overall. Since then, the 49ers have made their way into the playoffs three out of four years and have made two appearances in the NFC Championship Game and one appearance in the Super Bowl once.

Of course, there were a lot of other players who played roles in this success, but Aiyuk has most definitely made the 49ers offense much more dynamic.

Brandon Aiyuk Career Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2020 60 748 5 2021 56 826 5 2022 78 1,015 8 2023 75 1,342 7

His performance over the past four seasons has only improved, showing just how valuable he is to the team and why he's undoubtedly deserving of a long-term contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk set career-highs in 2023 in total receiving yards (1,342), average receiving yards per game (83.9), and yards per catch (17.9).

If Lynch is serious about keeping Aiyuk in San Francisco for his entire career, he will definitely need to make a move soon because the production the Arizona State alum has shown will continue to warrant trade calls from other teams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.