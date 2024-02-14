Highlights Brandon Aiyuk will be a top priority for the 49ers in the upcoming offseason, as they look to extend his contract.

Aiyuk's performance over the past two years, with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and All-Pro honors in 2023, suggests he could exceed Deebo Samuel's $73.5 million extension from 2022.

The 49ers will need to balance Aiyuk's extension with their limited salary cap room, as they have other expensive contracts to manage in the future.

Still recovering from the sting of their Super Bowl 58 loss, the San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the upcoming offseason.

They have a number of free agents to take care of—edge rusher Chase Young in particular stands out after a brilliant postseason—and there are also extension-eligible candidates that the 49ers can sign to long-term deals.

If general manager John Lynch is to be believed, star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will be atop that list of offseason priorities.

Already up against the salary cap (they're projected to have just ~$500k in room this offseason), the 49ers will need to begin making tough choices with quarterback Brock Purdy set for a lucrative contract extension next offseason and annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa's $170 million deal beginning to assault the cap in 2025.

With that context in mind, how aggressive will the 49ers really be on an Aiyuk extension?

Aiyuk could exceed Deebo's extension from 2022

The wide receiver market has exploded in recent years

Aiyuk has exploded over the last two years, living up to his billing as a first-round draft pick. He's posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors for his work this year, when he ranked seventh in the NFL in receiving yards.

Aiyuk NFL WR Ranks 2022-2023 Category Aiyuk Rank Receptions 153 23rd Receiving Yards 2,357 11th Receiving TDs 15 T-9th Yards/Reception 15.4 4th Yards/Target 10.8 1st Success Rate 64.8 1st Catch % 69.9 8th

In July 2022, the 49ers and gadget receiver Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. That was on the heels of a breakout 2021 season where Deebo caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards (with 365 rushing yards to boot), earning himself First-Team All-Pro honors.

Four receivers in the NFL exceed the $25 million per year mark on their current contracts: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown. Aiyuk may be a tier below that who's who of the league's best receivers, but his next contract should begin to approach that figure with the salary cap rising and premium receivers growing in value.

Aiyuk only caught three passes for 49 yards in the Super Bowl, much to the chagrin of the 49ers fanbase—as well as Aiyuk's closest friends.

While not something that can be outright ignored, Aiyuk's friend isn't on the leading edge of innovation with his outburst. Representatives and loved ones of players have vehemently defended their own plenty of times in recent years.

Fellow star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. notably received an impassioned defense from his father when the Cleveland Browns were struggling and ready to ship him out of town.

Assuming the 49ers and Aiyuk can move past whatever tension resides following their second Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in four years, the team and the star receiver should be able to reach an agreement on a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Exactly how much Aiyuk gets, though, will be important for the accounting books, as the 49ers only have so much cap room to play with.

