When it rains, it pours.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles while running onto the field in the second quarter on Sunday.

The injury news is devastating, particularly in the wake of Travis Kelce's 92-yard second half explosion after Greenlaw (in part) held him to just one yard in the first two quarters.

As the 49ers lick their wounds and begin preparation for another deep playoff run next year, they could be forced to trek through the 2024 season without their star linebacker.

Greenlaw's injury will hamper 49ers' defense next season

Achilles injury is expected to cost the linebacker a portion of the 2024 campaign



Achilles injuries were once the bane of all athletes' existence, often requiring extended rehab times and no guarantees of the player ever returning to pre-injury form.

Over the last few years, however, there have been major improvements in the process. The (at the time) Los Angeles Rams' running back Cam Akers returned in less than six months from his Achilles tear in the 2021 season, making it back in time for their Super Bowl run.

Just this year, the New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the team's first drive of the season, and then returned to practice just 77 days later. He didn't make it back in time to play again, though that may have been consequences of his age (he turned 40 in December) and the fact the Jets fell out of the running for the playoffs before January.

Nevertheless, the injury will certainly knock Greenlaw out for all of training camp, and it will threaten his availability for the majority of the 2024 regular season. That he sustained the injury in the Super Bowl in February (in much closer proximity to the start of next season than most in-season injuries) doesn't help matters.

Teammates were understandably devastated after the game, with his partner in the middle, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, admitting a "visceral sickness in his stomach". Tight end George Kittle, who suffered a shoulder injury of his own before returning to the game in overtime, said:

Hopefully he hits up Aaron Rodgers and figures out how to heal that quickly. Besides that, Dre’s the heartbeat of our team... When you lose a guy like Dre, it’s tough. He’s just a fantastic football player. He’s everything the Niners stand for.

The 49ers' defense was ranked third against the run this year thanks to the superlative play of their defensive line and Greenlaw and Warner, though their 14th ranked pass defense was understandably picked apart by Patrick Mahomes to the tune of 333 yards passing and two touchdowns (and 66 rushing yards), which earned the Chiefs' QB his third Super Bowl MVP.

However, Warner and Greenlaw both ranked in the top 10 in terms of PFF's LB coverage grade during the season, and it was clear that they were winning the matchup in the middle with Kelce, as Kelce had just one receiving yard and Mahomes had just 68 passing yards (52 of which came on one play) prior to Greenlaw's injury.

The 49ers will be hoping for a swift return from their star linebacker as they trudge through the offseason. San Francisco's first game of the 2024 regular season will take place on Sunday, September 8.

