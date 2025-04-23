Leeds United have held talks over Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ return to Elland Road, MailOnline journalist Aadam Patel has revealed.

The Whites are preparing for a busy summer transfer window after securing Premier League promotion last weekend and are believed to be targeting reinforcements in central midfield.

While Borussia Monchengladbach ace Julian Weigl has been identified as an option, a potential return for Phillips is also not out of the question, with Leeds reportedly prioritising experienced names this offseason.

Phillips is spending the season on loan at Ipswich Town and is unlikely to have a future at Man City, who signed the England international for £42m in 2022.

Leeds Considering Kalvin Phillips’ Return

Want to add experience to Daniel Farke’s midfield

Leeds are eyeing reinforcements across the pitch this summer, with a new goalkeeper, midfielder and striker all on their agenda, according to MailOnline.

The Whites are likely to target an experienced name in the middle of the park, with both Weigl and Phillips now under consideration.

The latter, who earns £150,000 per week, is under contract with Man City until June 2028 but is unlikely to see out his deal after failing to impress Pep Guardiola.

Phillips has made just 31 appearances since joining the Premier League champions and is reportedly open to rejoining Leeds after three seasons away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips made 234 appearances during his time at Leeds.

According to reports, Leeds have identified Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as an option between the posts, with a deal for the England international expected to cost around £10m.

Johnstone is likely to depart Molineux after the season, despite only joining Wolves from Crystal Palace last summer.

Kalvin Phillips' Ipswich Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,214

