Since the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in February, the writing has been on the wall for 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk, the 49ers' leading receiver and an NFL All-Pro coming off his best season, wanted a new contract. The 49ers didn't want to give it to him and preferred that he play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2024, which would pay him approximately $14.1 million.

With the market exploding for elite wide receivers, Aiyuk wanted to get in on the fun, saying that he was looking for a deal in the $30 million per year range earlier in the offseason. Howver, the 49ers remained staunch in their goal of keeping him around for the 2024 season.

Then, on August 6, it was reported that the 49ers had finally thrown their hands up and were finally opening up to trade proposals from other suitors, of which there is no shortage for a player like Aiyuk.

San Francisco worked on deals with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. However, the Commanders bowed out of the running, and the Steelers are reportedly unsure if they are willing to acquiesce to Aiyuk's contract demands.

Trades with the Browns and Patriots that would send Aiyuk to the AFC in exchange for a veteran wide receiver and additional draft picks have been accepted by the 49ers, but Aiyuk has yet to respond to the contract offers Cleveland and New England have sent to his team.

Here's a look at how Aiyuk would fit with the Patriots, who have a rookie head coach, massive uncertainty at quarterback, and are in the beginning of a rebuilding project that could last several seasons.

Patriots Aren't About Winning Right Now

Aiyuk's massive salary would have to negate losing culture

The Patriots are in their first year of the post-Bill Belichick era with rookie head coach Jerod Mayo—who refused to comment on the Aiyuk to Patriots rumors—after they seemingly bottomed out in 2023 by going 4-13 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

New England hasn't won a playoff game since Super Bowl 53 following the 2018 campaign and haven't been a legitimate contender since quarterback Tom Brady's last season in 2019—and therein lies the biggest problem with a player like Aiyuk going to New England. The quarterbacks are not up to snuff.

The Patriots spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye—one of a record-tying six quarterbacks taken in the first round and one of two quarterbacks taken by New England in the same draft after they added Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton in the sixth round.

The problem? Neither Maye nor Milton seems capable of beating out journeyman quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots presumably brought Brissett in to be a mentor and serviceable backup or fill-in starter, but has seemingly taken over the QB1 spot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots selected a wide receiver in the first round just once in the Belichick era, when they took Aiyuk's Arizona State teammate, N'Keal Harry, with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Harry lasted three seasons in New England, with just 598 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns to show for it.

Brissett is in his second stint with the Patriots after winning a Super Bowl with the team following the 2016 season and is 18-30 as a starter through eight seasons with five different teams. That's the kind of situation Aiyuk would be stepping into ... but if winning and losing were what motivated him, he wouldn't be trying to leave San Francisco.

Patriots in Miserable Stretch at WR Position

New England's once-proud position group has fallen off a cliff

The Patriots are as bad as they've ever been at wide receiver and Aiyuk would join the roster as not only the team's best player at that position, but possibly the best player on the roster.

New England hasn't had a player crack 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Julian Edelman in 2019. They seemed to bottom out in 2023, when Demario Douglas led the Patriots with 49 receptions for 561 yards (the lowest mark for a WR1 in the league) but failed to score a touchdown.

Aiyuk had career lows of 748 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns as a rookie in 2020, when he only played in 12 games. That would have been good enough to pace the team's current group of mediocre and unproven receivers.

Patriots 2024 WR Room (2023 Stats) Player (Age) 2023 Stats (Rec-Yds-TD) DeMario Douglas (23) 49-561-0 Kendrick Bourne (29) 37-406-4 Juju Smith-Schuster (27) 29-260-1 K.J. Osborn (27) 48-540-3 (MIN) Ja'Lynn Polk (22) 2024 2nd-Round Pick Javon Baker (22) 2024 4th-Round Pick

If New England did complete this trade, veteran Kendrick Bourne would likely be shipped off to San Francisco, a place that he is more than familiar with. Bourne was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and played four seasons there before moving on to New England in 2021.

Aiyuk is a receiver who can make plays with the ball in his hands, has shown off the ability to get great separation in recent years, and is very familiar working the middle of the field, three attributes that are all godsends to a developing QB like Maye. If he did come to Foxborough, Aiyuk could mentor New England's young wideout room while also dominating the target share on the field in the meantime.

If Aiyuk doesn't mind a couple of losing seasons, New England would definitely be a place where he will get paid how he likes—the Patriots have the third-most cap space for 2024 ($39.1 million) and the most in 2025 ($96.7 million)—while also seeing a massive load of targets that will make his 105 looks in 2023 look like peanuts.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.