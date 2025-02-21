Rangers' takeover by the 49ers group is expected to go through in the summer at the very latest, GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed - with talks between the Scottish club and the consortium now at an 'advanced level'.

It's timely news for fans of the Light Blues, who have seen their side produce underwhelming performances for a number of months. Philippe Clement's men were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by fellow Glaswegian side Queen's Park earlier this month, and sitting 13 points behind bitter rivals Celtic with just 12 games to go, Rangers could even lose out on the title to Brendan Rodgers' outfit before the Scottish Premiership table splits into two with five games remaining - which the new ownership will look to change in the coming years.

Sources: Rangers and 49ers Group 'In Advanced Talks'

A deal could go through as early as the summer

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that talks are advanced between the 49ers group and Rangers ahead of a potential takeover, and a deal is likely to be completed by the summer, if not sooner - with the deal potentially going through as early as April.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 17 2nd Goals scored 54 2nd Goals conceded 20 2nd Shots taken per game 19.5 =1st Shots conceded per game 9 2nd xG 57.84 2nd

It will be a majority ownership at Ibrox, with the 49ers' stake in excess of the 50 percent needed to become the majority shareholders in Glasgow. Leeds United chair and San Francisco 49ers investor Paraag Marathe is heavily involved, giving him a second club in the UK to own - and having overseen a great season at Leeds in which they are top of the Championship, he'll aim to keep the good times rolling in the blue half of the city.

Meanwhile, Rangers' debt has been factored in as part of the deal, and that will be inherited into the takeover.

The appeal to Marathe is, like Leeds, that Rangers boast a rich history and a vibrant fanbase, and it's also a route into European football for the Indian-American tycoon, with Leeds unable to do so via league finishes in the Championship unless they win either the FA Cup or League Cup. Rangers have qualified for European football in every top-flight season they've played since 1980, and annual chances at continental games will be a positive for Marathe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 55 of his 85 games in charge of Rangers.

Marathe believes that more can be done to improve fan engagement and experience on match days at Ibrox, and that will be one of his initial tasks in Govan, as he looks to change the clubs' fortunes after a poor season on and off the pitch.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-02-25.

