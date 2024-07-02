Highlights The 49ers' passing offense showed efficiency in 2023, ranking 4th in passing yards despite having the fewest attempts.

Brock Purdy's growth and the addition of Ricky Pearsall hint at a more passing-heavy offense in 2024.

Protecting Christian McCaffrey and the team's focus on efficiency may lead to a more pass-focused offense.

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive Death Star reached peak efficiency last season, and two insiders for The Athletic believe the next evolution will include even more passing. That belief stems from the Niners attempting fewer passes than any team in the regular season but still recording the fourth-most passing yards in the league in 2023.

Kyle Shanahan also turned to Brock Purdy in the biggest moments of their postseason run. Here’s why San Francisco could take to the air even more in 2024.

Greatest Show on Turf Coming to Bay Area?

A multitude of reasons why the Niners will air it out in 2024

Despite ranking 20th in passing attempts next to Joshua Dobbs, Purdy still nearly unleashed three 1,000-yard receivers (Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel fell 108 yards short). And that’s with Samuel and Kittle missing multiple games. Purdy finished fifth (!) in passing yards despite Shanahan keeping a tight hand on the reins.

Like a three-point shooter who’s hitting 42 percent on just four attempts a game, there’s more meat on the bone of this Niners' passing offense. With Purdy entering year three and more comfortable than ever, there’s an argument to be made that if the Niners take off the restrictor plate they could be even more explosive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The San Francisco 49ers threw the fewest number of passes (491) in 2023 but still managed the fourth most passing yards (4,384).

Purdy’s efficiency stats, like adjusted yards gained per pass attempt, yards per completion, and adjusted net yards per attempt, all significantly rose over his first two years. It’s understandable why their offensive genius head coach would want to carefully dole out responsibility for their “Mr. Irrelevant”. However, he’s proven more than capable of taking more weight on his shoulders.

The team’s offseason moves similarly hint at potentially airing it out more. With their first-round pick, they drafted a carbon copy of Ayiuk in Ricky Pearsall. Obviously, that move could serve as insurance in the event of a Samuel or Aiyuk trade, but it also gives them another weapon when one of their receivers inevitably misses games.

One last reason why the Niners may pivot to more passing: protecting Christian McCaffrey. Last season, their All-World back ran the ball 272 times while adding another 67 receptions on 83 targets. That’s a lot of wear and tear for their most dynamic weapon on offense. Shanahan has already said:

We have to protect Christian from himself.

With the 49ers quarterback coming into his own and a fleet of wide receivers ready to take the league by storm, don’t be surprised if the Niners take to the skies in 2024.

