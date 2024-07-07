Highlights 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to likely be team's punt returner.

Pearsall will likely play a complementary role on offense based on 49ers two-WR formation tendencies.

Expect limited work in his rookie season, but Pearsall will grow into featured piece of the offense in 2025.

The San Francisco 49ers are currently in a transitionary period with their group of wide receivers. In recent years, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have highlighted their WR room. Unfortunately for 49ers fans, this duo will likely be split up before the 2025 season.

In preparation for the impending departure of Aiyuk or Samuel, San Francisco brought in a crop of rookie wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft. This group is highlighted by Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers' first-round draft pick from the University of Florida.

With Samuel and Aiyuk still the alpha wide receivers, Pearsall will play a complementary role within the offense. However, the 49ers seem to have plans for Pearsall within their special teams unit. San Francisco beat reporter Grant Cohn believes the team will use Pearsall as their primary punt returner (via SI.com):

"So who will return punts for the 49ers this season? Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is a prime candidate...Last season at Florida, Pearsall returned 11 punts for 126 yards, which means he averaged 11.5 yards per punt return. That's a first down every time he returns a punt. That's terrific."

As a rookie, getting on the field as the punt returner is likely Pearsall's best path to touches.

Ricky Persall Will See Limited Work in His Rookie Season

He will be preparing to play a secondary role to Aiyuk and Samuel

Credit: Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pearsall proved to be a talented receiver during his final season at Florida. He was a crafty route runner and demonstrated a larger catch radius than his size suggests.

Ricky Pearsall 2023 Stats Category Stats Receptions 65 Receiving Yards 965 Total TDs 6 Receptions of 10+ yards 35

Pearsall's talent won't keep him off the field as a rookie. Kyle Shanahan's preference for two wide receivers will be the culprit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: San Francisco utilized three WR sets on just 38.8 percent of plays last season, the second-lowest rate in the NFL.

Given these offensive tendencies, it's hard to envision a path to Pearsall earning regular playing time. A Brandon Aiyuk trade or an injury to a starter seems to be Pearsall's only path to consistent routes.

Even though he will likely be a reserve player as a rookie, this doesn't mean Shanahan and the coaching staff aren't impressed with Pearsall (via ESPN):

"We're getting him a lot of reps, getting a lot of different routes, trying all the positions and we've been really impressed with how he's started off."

Pearsall will be working to absorb valuable insights from Shanahan, Aiyuk, and Samuel as he prepares to become a featured piece of the offense in 2025. Until then, Pearsall will be running routes on a limited basis. However, his role as the team's punt returner will allow him to flash his athleticism and provide the 49ers with quality field position.

