Ricky Pearsall was considered a good, but not elite, wide receiver prospect headed into the 2024 NFL Draft. Though some evaluators had Pearsall as a top 50 prospect, GIVEMESPORT had him checking in at No. 66 on our big board.

Nonetheless, the San Francisco 49ers selected him with the 31st overall pick, and one scout thinks he will have a role similar to a Los Angeles Rams player who was one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023 NFL campaign. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler quoted the AFC exec as saying:

They wanted a route runner like the Rams have in Puka. Probably see him in that same role.

Puka Nacua was an unheralded fifth-round pick out of BYU who went on to catch 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He was named a Second-Team All-Pro, played in his first Pro Bowl, set NFL records for rookie receptions and yards, and is now considered to be an essential part of the Rams' offense.

Pearsall Will Join an Explosive Offense in San Francisco

He will initially be behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, but they could be dealt

While that AFC exec was clearly high on the former Gator, an NFC personnel evaluator was not quite so quick to give 49ers general manager John Lynch and company praise for the pick:

He can be a nice No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, a good player, but that was a bit of a reach, in my opinion.

Ricky Pearsall, originally from Phoenix, began his college career with Arizona State before transferring to Florida. He had a successful season in 2022 before blowing up during the 2023 season. This past year for the Gators, the wideout caught 65 passes for 965 yards and four touchdowns.

A terrific athlete, Pearsall was known for the circus catches—such as the above snag, which might just be the best college catch of this century—he would often make at Florida.

His combine numbers backed up the incredible athleticism seen on the field. In addition to running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, Pearsall also bench-pressed 225 pounds 17 times and recorded a 42" vertical leap, exhibiting a unique blend of strength, agility, and speed in the process.

Every drafted prospect has 32 different outcomes depending on the team that selects them, and Pearsall landed in an dream scenario with a terrific scheme and solid quarterback. While he will start behind Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle in the pecking order, he has the talent to change that quickly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Ricky Pearsall played 260 snaps out of the slot last year, good preparation for his likely role in San Francisco.

Since the conclusion of the draft, Lynch has been adamant about his desire to retain both of his All-Pro WRs in Samuel and Aiyuk, but the reports of San Francisco looking to trade one of that pair during the draft were likely no unfounded. Both players—especially Aiyuk—have exhibited some classic disgruntled WR behavior during this offseason.

