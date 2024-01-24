Highlights This NFC championship game between the 49ers and Lions will showcase explosive offensive firepower.

The 49ers have the advantage on offense, but the Lions are not far behind.

San Francisco must exploit Detroit's passing defense while pressuring Goff. The Lions will need to rely on their strong offensive line and solid rushing game to open up play-action.

After the San Francisco 49ers snuck out a slippery win at home in the Divisional round, they’ll face the Detroit Lions in the Bay in this year's edition of the NFC Championship Game. It’s a matchup of blue-bloods versus the cuddly newcomers.

The Niners enter their 19th conference championship game (most all-time) while hunting their eighth Super Bowl appearance. The Lions just won their first division title since Jared Goff's birth and are seeking their first Super Bowl trip ever.

Matchup: (1) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 6:30PM EST

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Broadcast: FOX

Stream: NFL+/FoxSports App (U.S.)/ DAZN (Canada)

Despite their divergent pasts, this game should provide offensive fireworks, with both offenses among the league leaders in nearly every category. San Francisco opened as a touchdown favorite, but the status of Deebo Samuel's shoulder injury will be closely monitored by oddsmakers all week.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFC conference championship between the 49ers and Lions.

49ers-Lions Betting Odds (via BetMGM) Team Moneyline Spread Total San Francisco 49ers -357 -7.0 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110) Detroit Lions +275 +7.0 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110)

Key matchups

Explosive offenses plus Jared Goff vs the 49ers front

Both teams feature explosive offenses fueled by genius play callers and cadres of talented skill players. The Niners get a slight nod when comparing skill positions, but the “50-50” status of Samuel drastically evens the playing field. Statistically, they also profile very similarly:

49ers-Lions 2023 Offensive Comparison Category 49ers Rank Lions Rank Yards/Rush 4.8 4th 4.6 5th Yards/Pass 9.3 1st 7.6 T-5th EPA/Play .179 1st .058 8th Success Rate 51.6 1st 46.0 7th Rush EPA .034 1st -0.014 7th

Obviously, the Niners win every category, but the Lions don’t trail by much. What’s relevant though, is that in the three games without Samuel, San Francisco only managed 17 points apiece against the Browns, Vikings, and Bengals.

Granted, the Cleveland game took place in a rainstorm, plus all three games occurred as Brock Purdy worked his way back from the effects of a concussion. If you’re a Niners fan, it’s worrisome that he also struggled in the rain against Green Bay on the biggest stage.

Removing injuries and weather caveats, San Francisco should eviscerate a shaky Lions pass defense. Detroit ranks 30th in yards per pass allowed (7.3), 25th in dropback EPA (.08), and 22nd in sacks per pass attempt (7%).

Those are debilitating weaknesses going up against the league's premier pass attack, capable of manipulating nightmare matchups on every snap. Baker Mayfield just tore them up for 349 yards and three touchdowns!

On the flip side, if San Fran’s monsters along the front line pressure Goff, he’s historically liable to cough up a few bad passes for the opportunistic Niners defense, which forced the fifth-most takeaways this year (28). Goff was a little bit better this year than in previous seasons when he was under the cosh, but he still threw the second-most picks (nine) while under pressure this year.

However, behind Detroit's world-class offensive line, which put up one of the three lowest sack rates in football (4.9%), Goff hasn't had to deal with much pressure.

San Francisco's run defense is vulnerable (Rush EPA: -.04, 26th), which could also open up the Lions' bread and butter: play action. Goff ranks first in play-action passing yards by a mile (1,415), and the difference between him and second (Tagovailoa) is equal to the gap between second and ninth.

Team Betting Trends

Both QBs have been strong ATS in their careers

Thanks to these top-flight offenses, the over looks like a good bet. It’s also difficult to imagine the Lions getting blown out. They should be able to run the ball before hitting some deep shots in play action.

If you’re a Niners fan, Purdy’s Green Bay performance is still sending shivers up your spine as you burn incense in prayer for Samuel’s health. He came up huge when it mattered, but the rain plus a clicking Packers’ defense hinted at a side of Purdy that no one in red and gold wants to see.

Historically, Goff struggles late in the year and the Niners rise to the occasion. However, in terms of ATS, we are not convinced those trends will hold. Goff's not a mobile QB, but Detroit's talented offensive line should give him enough time to damage a shaky San Francisco secondary.

49ers Trends

49ers are 14-7-1 (63.6%) ATS in the 22 games started by Purdy since 2022

SF is 9-9 ATS in 2023

Purdy is 7-1 against the spread as a 3.5 favorite or less but 7-8 ATS as a favorite of 4+

Purdy is 3-6 ATS as a favorite of 4+ against teams averaging at least 21 points

SF is 12-7 ATS over the last five seasons in December and January but 0-4 this season

Lions Trends

Goff is 56-21-2 career ATS

Lions are 14-5 ATS overall in 2023

Lions are 7-2 ATS on the road in 2023

Goff is 36-17 ATS indoors compared to 34-35-2 outdoors

Goff is 25-20-1 ATS from September-November but 9-15-1 ATS December-January

How 49ers can win

San Francisco must rely on air attack against Lions porous pass D

If the 49ers get a confident-good-weather Purdy, they should march up and down the field all night long. Even without Samuel, the remaining arsenal of Brandon Ayiuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings should absolutely eat against a porous Lions pass defense.

They rank top three in points per offensive possession (2.7), percentage of scoring drives (45.3%), and red zone efficiency (67.2 TD%). Their ability to sustain drives (top four in first downs) will help keep the Lions off the field and pressure Goff to score every time he gets the ball.

Defensively, it’s strength on strength, with the Niners' All-Star D-line versus the Lions' All-Star O-line. With Lions Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson likely to miss the contest after reportedly undergoing knee surgery to repair a small meniscus tear on Monday, San Francisco should look to tee off on his backup, Kayode Awosika, who struggled mightily in Jackson's stead last week, allowing seven pressures on just 28 pass-blocking snaps.

If they can get pressure on Goff without having to blitz, that leaves Fred Warner free to close down the middle of the field and force Detroit to throw outside the numbers. They’ll also need to bottle up the Lions' rushing attack to avoid play-action shots, forcing Goff into straight dropbacks.

How Lions can win

Detroit can stay in the game thanks to its potent ground game

The Lions offense has been humming all season, ranking top five in yards per play, yards per drive, yards per rush, points per game, points per drive, and first downs. They're going to need all of that and more to topple the best offense in the league.

Behind that amazing offensive line, Goff finished top 10 in yards per attempt (7.6), completion percentage (67.3), and passer rating (97.9). The offensive line gave up just 31 sacks during the regular season, the fourth-best mark in football. However, they may not be at 100 percent with injuries plaguing the unit right now.

To keep up with Kyle Shanahan and company, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery will need to run all over a surprisingly susceptible San Francisco rush defense. That will force more defenders into the box and unleash their deadly play-action passing game.

The 49ers have always relied on their front to speed up quarterbacks and take the pressure off their secondary. Besides Charvarius Ward, the S.F. secondary without safety Talanoa Hufanga is vulnerable.

Although the Niners have only lost 18 turnovers in 17 games, Purdy generally throws at least one interceptable ball a game. The Lions need to capitalize on that opportunity to pull off the upset on the road.

Key Injuries

All eyes will be on Deebo Samuel, but Lions o-line is also dealing with injuries

Both teams are nursing injuries to key players. For San Francisco, it’s obviously Deebo Samuel’s shoulder, which caused him to miss games earlier in the season.

Though Samuel's x-rays have come back negative for any fractures, which engendered a sigh of relief from the entirety of the Bay, it's still anyone's guess whether he'll progress enough through the pain to make an impact on Sunday, suit up as a decoy, or sit out entirely.

For Detroit, the key cogs on the mend are guard Jonah Jackson, Second-Team All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, and linebacker Alex Anzalone. The latter two appear likely to play while gutting through various injuries, though Jackson is unlikely to play.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Jackson underwent surgery for a small meniscus tear on Monday, which would make his return on Sunday something of a miracle, despite head coach Dan Campbell refusing to rule him out just yet. All three—and those offensive linemen especially—need to be at their best for the Lions to have a shot.

Key Injuries for 49ers vs. Lions Player Injury Status Deebo Samuel, WR (SF) Shoulder Questionable Alex Anzalone, LB (DET) Shoulder/Ribs Questionable Frank Ragnow, C (DET) Knee/Ankle Questionable Kalif Raymond, WR (DET) Knee Questionable Jonah Jackson, G (DET) Knee Doubtful

In the end, the NFC championship game should provide non-stop offensive fireworks. The Niners are favored by a touchdown, but this Lions’ offense can keep pace with anybody.

Will Purdy shake off a wobbly Divisional game to ignite the Death Star? Can San Francisco's scary front bring back ghosts of January’s past for Goff? It should be quite a show.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.