Rangers must look to part ways with captain James Tavernier, as the 33-year-old is no longer at the level required to lead his side to success.

The Light Blues succumbed to yet another dismal result after losing at home to Motherwell, and fans have seen the side struggle for several months now. Having already been knocked out of the Scottish Cup earlier in February and currently 16 points behind arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, the optimism for any bit of success this season is quickly dwindling.

The 49ers group are set to complete a takeover of Rangers in the summer, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT sources, and Phillipe Clement was also dismissed as manager last week. It is time for a new era at Ibrox, and replacing the captain must also be on the itinerary.

Rangers Must Sell Tavernier Amid Poor Performances

Change is needed at the Scottish outfit