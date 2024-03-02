Highlights Brandon Staley is joining the San Francisco 49ers as assistant head coach after getting fired by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team has also promoted Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator.

After a second Super Bowl loss in five years, the team must work hard to improve their middling pass defense.

As the old saying goes: "One team's trash is another team's assistant head coach."

Following his ouster as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after a difficult two and a half year tenure (which ended with a 63-21 beat down at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders), Brandon Staley has apparently landed on his feet.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former head coach will be joining the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff in a prominent role, and he is expected to serve as Kyle Shanahan's right-hand man for the 2024 season.

The team is also promoting defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen to the defensive coordinator position, which fills a void that was left after Steve Wilks was fired in the wake of the team's Super Bowl 58 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With new voices leading the assistant coaching staff, can the 49ers finally catch their white whale and win their sixth Super Bowl trophy?

Staley, Sorensen must improve 49ers' mediocre pass defense

49ers' secondary is talented but was picked on in playoff run

Wilks' unit was, like previous 49ers' defenses, an elite group last year. They even held the Chiefs to 19 points in regulation during the Super Bowl, which was nearly an entire field goal less than their regular season average of 21.8 points per game.

The issue for the team was that their pass defense was middling, which stood out like a sore thumb when Patrick Mahomes surgically eviscerated the San Francisco secondary for 333 yards and two touchdowns. For a unit that ranked top 10 in every other defensive category, their middle-of-the-road ranking in passing defense made the team more exploitable than it otherwise should have been.

49ers Defense 2021-2023 Year DC Total Yards Pass Yards Rush Yards Points 2021 Ryans 310.0 (3rd) 206.5 (6th) 103.5 (7th) 21.5 (10th) 2022 Ryans 300.6 (1st) 222.9 (20th) 77.7 (2nd) 16.3 (1st) 2023 Wilks 303.9 (8th) 214.2 (14th) 89.7 (3rd) 17.5 (3rd)

Promoting Sorensen, who specialized in working with the secondary last season, may seem like an odd choice at first. However, keeping a consistent voice for a defense that's been elite year-over-year is good business, and Sorensen did help cornerback Charvarius Ward ascend to Second-Team All-Pro status in 2023. With All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga set to return from a torn ACL next season, the secondary should see some internal improvements with Sorensen at the helm.

As for Staley, the former Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator had a rough go of it with the Chargers, posting a .500 (24-24) record despite having All-Pro talents littering the roster. He led the team to the playoffs just once, where he infamously fumbled away a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite coming in as a defensive specialist, the Chargers defense struggled with Brandon Staley as head coach, giving up the fifth-most points (24.3 per game), sixth-most yards (356.4 per game), and third-most yards per play (5.7) during his tenure from 2021-2023.

Despite his struggles as a head coach, and the porous performance of his Chargers' defenses (the team never ranked better than 22nd in scoring defense in his three seasons), he still has a boatload of NFL coaching experience and comes from Vic Fangio's coaching tree. If nothing else, he can be a valuable mind Shanahan can bounce ideas off of.

After losing two Super Bowls in five seasons, the 49ers remain on the brink of glory. Changes were always going to be needed after another defeat at the hands of Mahomes and the Chiefs, and they've begun their pivotal offseason in earnest by filling in the remainder of their coaching staff with known quantities.

