The San Francisco 49ers' first possession in Super Bowl 58 came to a crashing halt.

On a 1st-and-10 play from the Kansas City Chiefs' 29-yard line, Christian McCaffrey took a handoff down the right hash, reaching the 26-yard line before being swarmed on by the Kansas City defense. Chiefs' linebacker Leo Chenal hit McCaffrey from behind and ripped the ball from his grasp, allowing teammate George Karlaftis to jump on the fumble for the game's first turnover.

Prior to the fumble, which was only McCaffrey's third of the season, San Francisco's offense was off to a hot start. McCaffrey, recently named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, picked up six yards on his first carry and 11 yards on his second, sandwiched around an 18-yard completion from Brock Purdy to Kyle Juszczyk and his own 11-yard reception.

The 49ers' defense stood tall after the turnover, forcing a Kansas City three-and-out to regain possession, but that probably didn't make CMC feel any better about his gaffe, especially after Spongebob's dim-witted buddy Patrick humorously poked fun at him on the Nickelodeon broadcast.

