Highlights The San Francisco 49ers dominated the second half and scored 27 unanswered points to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers' defense dominated the final 30 minutes while their offense took control and scored 27 unanswered points.

The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, setting up a rematch of Super Bowl 54.

The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions gave football fans everything they could want in an NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night, engaging in an instant classic for the right to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

But while the Lions jumped ahead early and took a 17-point lead into halftime, the 49ers made the necessary adjustments in the locker room and dominated the second half on both sides of the football.

With the San Francisco defense pitching a second-half shutout until the final minute, the Niners' offense took control and scored 27 unanswered points to take a 10-point lead and hung on for a 34-31 victory.

The 49ers took control in the second half to take down the Lions

The Niners are now set for a Super Bowl 54 rematch with the Chiefs

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take long for the Lions to get on the scoreboard as they marched down the field in less than two minutes on the opening drive of the game, with Jameson Williams weaving his way into the end zone with a 42-yard touchdown run to give Detroit an early 7-0 lead.

After 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a 43-yard field goal, the Lions struck again as David Montgomery capped off an 11-play, 62-yard drive with a one-yard score.

But the Niners came right back with a 75-yard drive of their own and cut the Lions' lead in half on Christian McCaffrey's two-yard touchdown run.

But Detroit controlled the action for the remainder of the half, tacking on 10 points to take a 24-7 lead into the locker room. But it was all Niners over the final 30 minutes.

After struggling somewhat in the first half, Brock Purdy came to life, both with his arm and his legs, and led his team to scores on each of their first five possessions of the second half.

With a pair of Moody field goals and touchdowns from Brandon Aiyuk, McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell, the Niners turned a 17-point deficit into a 10-point lead at 34-24 with just over three minutes remaining.

The Lions finally found the end zone again on a late TD pass from Jared Goff to Williams, but it was too little too late as San Francisco is now set for a Super Bowl 54 rematch with the Chiefs, who took a 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on the AFC side of the bracket.

The Chiefs took that matchup 31-20, but they'll be facing a completely different 49ers team this time around.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.