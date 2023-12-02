Highlights Jalen Hurts is the clear front-runner for NFL MVP, followed by Mahomes, Prescott, Jackson, Tagovailoa, and Purdy. Despite being on the periphery, Purdy has had the most efficient passing season.

Purdy's impact on the 49ers' remarkable passing offense is often overlooked due to his talented supporting cast and coach Kyle Shanahan's play-calling.

Purdy's age and limited experience defy expectations and his statistical performance surpasses other great quarterbacks at similar stages in their careers.

The NFL MVP race has Jalen Hurts of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles pegged as the clear front-runner. He’s followed by Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, and Brock Purdy. While each quarterback has had an impressive season leading a contender, Purdy, who’s on the MVP periphery, has had by far the most efficient passing season of the bunch.

Brock Purdy has had a season for the ages

The San Francisco QB has quietly been having an all-time efficient campaign

If the season were to end today, Purdy would have the 17th-best single-season passer rating in league history at 112.3 and the sixth-highest yards per attempt (9.4, 1st in NFL) in the Super Bowl era. On a per-pass basis, no one is picking up yards like Purdy, and he's been the driving force behind the San Francisco 49ers' 8-3 record and league-leading 130.43 expected points added on offense.

All-Time Single-Season Rank Player Year Passer Rating Season Notes 15 Joe Montana (SF) 1989 112.4 NFL MVP, OPOY, Super Bowl Champion 16 Deshaun Watson (HOU) 2020 112.4 Pro Bowl 17 Brock Purdy (SF) 2023 112.3 TBD 18 Tom Brady (NE) 2016 112.2 2nd-Team All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion 19 Aaron Rodgers (GB) 2014 112.2 NFL MVP

In fact, even though the 49ers rank dead last in total pass attempts, they’re first in expected points added through passing at 126.93. Their 0.38 expected points added per dropback is 2.26 standard deviation above the mean and is light-years ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in second at 0.26 expected points added per dropback and 1.41 standard deviation above the mean.

What the 49ers are accomplishing in the passing game deserves acclaim, and usually, the quarterback at the helm of such a devastating passing attack would be the front-runner for the league MVP. However, Brock Purdy hasn’t been afforded those plaudits, and the attention has largely gone to the players surrounding him.

The 49ers have a stacked offensive roster that features Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk at wide receiver, George Kittle at tight end, Christian McCaffrey at running back, and Trent Williams at left tackle.

With Kyle Shanahan pulling the strings, the 49ers have one of the league’s coziest pockets for a quarterback, and the weapons at Purdy’s disposal have led countless pundits and talking heads to dismiss his statistical feats as purely circumstantial. But a key detail always seems to be overlooked—his age.

Brock Purdy's age is overlooked

Purdy's youth should be used to display how impressive his performance really is

Brock Purdy won’t turn 24 until December 27 and has made all of 16 NFL starts. For all intents and purposes, he’s about to complete his rookie season. As much as Purdy has benefited from a hospitable offensive environment, players this young and inexperienced simply aren’t supposed to produce at this level, regardless of their supporting cast. And the ones that do are greats.

In NFL history, Purdy has the third-best passer rating of any quarterback through their first 16 games, with a minimum of 100 pass attempts, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Kurt Warner. He’s followed by, in order, Dak Prescott, Dan Marino, Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Robert Griffin III. The common thread among all of these great quarterbacks is incredibly advantageous environments.

Rank Player Passer Rating Thru First 16 Games 1 Patrick Mahomes (KC) 111.8 2 Kurt Warner (STL) 110.2 3 Brock Purdy (SF) 107.2 4 Dak Prescott (DAL) 104.9 5 Dan Marino (MIA) 104.8 6 Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) 104.7 7 Deshaun Watson (HOU) 101.7 8 Russell Wilson (SEA) 100.0 9 Robert Griffin III (WAS) 99.6

Mahomes walked into the league with Andy Reid as his coach and had Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to throw to. Warner had Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt at his disposal. Prescott had the best offensive line in the sport carving holes for Ezekiel Elliot, and had Jason Witten and Dez Bryant to target in the passing game.

Marino was coached by Don Shula and had the Marks Brothers Clayton (five-time Pro Bowler) and Duper (three-time Pro Bowler) to catch passes. Big Ben had two Pro Bowl wideouts in Plaxico Burress and Hines Ward. Watson had DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Wilson had the Legion of Boom defense supporting him and the luxury of handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch 20 times a game. Griffin had both Shanahans scheming the deadliest run-pass-option in NFL history.

Football is a team sport, and while the greatest quarterbacks in history can elevate their surrounding talent, they aren’t expected to do so early in their careers. In Purdy’s case, his age and experience appear irrelevant, which is deeply unfair to the narrative surrounding the Iowa State alum.

C.J. Stroud has lit the rookie passing record book ablaze and has been rightly lauded as one of the next great quarterbacks. He has five fewer career starts than Purdy, and outside of passing volume metrics, Purdy has been the far superior statistical performer this season. Yet, Purdy has the game manager label, and Stroud the franchise QB stamp. Why is it that two players with similar levels of experience and statistical excellence are deemed to have such divergent destinies?

Draft pedigree can follow a player

The fact that Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant at the 2022 draft is held against him

A factor working against Purdy is his draft pedigree. As the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, he earned the distinction of “Mr. Irrelevant” and was a relative unknown to most fans. There is a general understanding that the later a player is drafted, the lower their potential is, but that’s just a general trend, not an inalienable rule.

By simply starting 16 games at quarterback, Purdy has far and away exceeded his draft pedigree, but there’s a lingering sense that he cannot be this good because of where he was drafted. Teams miss horribly on first-round quarterbacks all the time. A crucial reason is that every great passer has a hyper-specific mental processing ability that cannot be quantified.

While traits like size, mobility, and arm strength are much easier to quantify and all play a factor in a quarterback’s success, a QB's innate ability to quickly process a chaotic environment and make the right decision is the true separator. This trait is how Tom Brady went from a sixth-round pick to the greatest quarterback of all time. While Purdy shouldn’t be expected to match Brady’s career, dismissing his early career success as circumstantial is just as ridiculous.

Brock Purdy is actually underrated because he isn’t treated like the young quarterback that he is. This season, he has been the most statistically impressive passer of the football on a rate and efficiency basis and has almost half the career starts of Zach Wilson. The track record of any quarterback performing at this level, this early in their career, is exceptional.

Stat Brock Purdy NFL Rank Completion Percentage 70.2 1st Yards/Attempt 9.4 1st Yards/Completion 13.4 1st Passer Rating 112.3 1st

The question shouldn’t really be: is Brock Purdy the MVP? Is he a top-five quarterback? Instead, the focus should be on a young player putting together a historically great start to their career. And regardless of circumstances, this start points to Purdy becoming a great player who will challenge for MVPs.

