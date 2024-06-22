Highlights San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy's priority is winning the Super Bowl in 2024.

Purdy, now the undisputed starter, is in great mental health for the season.

The 49ers have a strong supporting cast to achieve a Super Bowl victory.

After suffering another tough Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, the San Francisco 49ers enter 2024 with one thing in mind: winning it all.

Their rising star of a quarterback, Brock Purdy, enters the season healthy and the undisputed starter for the team. Going into the offseason, having that kind of security and health helped Purdy get into the right frame of mind.

"For me it was like, this is going to be a different kind of offseason. It's nice that I don't have to be on this schedule and regime of rehab, rehab, rehab, get healthy and sort of stress about am I going to make it back for the season or not. We sort of just have an offseason to breathe and reflect on really the last two years because it's been go, go, go. For me it's been really good, just mentally and sort of having that hunger to come back and be ready to roll."

Purdy still has some questions going into the season. Many of his fellow quarterbacks around the NFL are getting locked into long-term, high-dollar contracts while he is still on his rookie contract, which he signed after being Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft. That isn’t a focus for Purdy, though, as bringing a Lombardi Trophy to San Francisco is all he wants.

"I'm trying to win this year and do everything I can for this organization. Everything else happens how it happens... Getting too caught up in all that kind of stuff is, for me, that's nonsense. I'm taking it one day at a time and getting better."

Does Purdy, 49ers Have What It Takes for Super Bowl Title Win in 2024?

The 49ers have the talent in place surrounding Purdy to win it all

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since surprisingly stepping on the field in 2022 with injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, all Purdy has done is win games, make a Pro Bowl, and take the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He went 17-4 in the regular season, inching the organization closer to their first Super Bowl title since 1995.

Brock Purdy's NFL Career Stats Year Comp% Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2022 67.1 1,374 13 4 2023 69.4 4,280 31 11

While the 49ers have a lot of key members of the Super Bowl team back from last year, there was turnover with the roster, with most of the hit on the defensive line losing Chase Young, Randy Gregory, and Javon Kinlaw. The defense was what the team primarily focused on during free agency.

The offense will have the usual suspects back, and the running game will be held down by Christian McCaffrey. Purdy’s pass targets will continue to be George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brock Purdy set the franchise record last year for passing yards in a season with 4,280 yards, beating out Jeff Garcia, who previously had the record since 2000.

With the team set for more success in 2024, there shouldn’t be anything holding the team back from winning the Super Bowl except for the Chiefs. Purdy has proven to be a solidified franchise quarterback in a year and a half and has the offensive weapons to light up the league. The 49ers’ defense remains in the top 10 regardless of who comes in and out of the lineup.

A Super Bowl title should be in the plans for San Francisco, but eventually, the team will have to address signing their signal caller to a long-term agreement if he has another solid season.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.