Leeds United are among a host of clubs showing an interest in Rangers midfield star Nicolas Raskin according to TEAMtalk.

The Championship outfit are on the verge of automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a fantastic season under Daniel Farke, which has followed their failed attempt to go straight back up last year when they lost in the playoff final.

Despite losing a host of key players last summer they currently sit top of the Championship, and that has seen the club hierarchy begin to plan for the transfer window and Raskin has emerged as a target.

49ers Eyeing Raskin Move for Leeds

49ers set to purchase majority stake in Rangers too

Raskin has enjoyed a fine season for Rangers this year despite the team's struggles, and he made his senior international debut for Belgium in the current international break.

The 24-year-old central midfielder is a fine passer of the ball and likes to break up play, and his intensity and quality is something that would undoubtedly fit into Farke's style at Elland Road.

Leeds were watching him in person during the clash with Ukraine on Sunday and they are taking a keen interest in his situation, with the 49ers set to be majority owners of both clubs by the time the transfer window comes around.

Nicolas Raskin Stats 2024/25 (SPL and CL) Appearances 30(6) Goals 2 Assists 6

However, they are highly unlikely to sanction a bargain deal and according to the report Raskin is likely to cost in excess of £20m this summer after being labelled as the "best midfielder in Scotland".

Leeds currently have a host of midfield options with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell but if promotion is achieved then Farke will be hopeful of adding more quality to his squad in order to avoid a relegation battle next season.

With the 49ers takeover at Ibrox set to be completed in April there is every chance that this deal is one that gets done early on in the summer, with the money going a long way to helping Rangers reinvest and strengthen the squad for the new manager they will appoint too.

