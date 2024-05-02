Highlights The 49ers focused on adding depth in the draft but also pondered potential trades for star wide receivers.

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel have been crucial to the team's success, but there is uncertainty surrounding contract negotiations.

Ricky Pearsall, a versatile rookie from Florida, offers upside in the stacked receiver room and aims to contribute effectively.

Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 9ers were looking to add depth to a roster that already proved their talent level through last year's Super Bowl bid.

There were areas that needed to be shored up, like the offensive line, the defensive backfield, and the linebacker group, but all in all, the 49ers could have just picked the best player available and been a dominant team this season.

The biggest question mark going into the draft for the team, though, was if Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, their star wide-outs, would be returning next season, as there were reports that they were shopping both of their All-Pro receivers in the lead-up to the draft.

On the day, the 49ers had the 31st pick in the first round and went with Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver from Florida. Once he was selected, rumors of a Samuel or Aiyuk trade picked up steam again and many thought one of the pair would be dealt by the end of the draft.

The draft came and went, however, with no trades of the sort, and now it is time to determine how and if Ricky Pearsall can fit with these two in the wide receiver room.

Status of Aiyuk and Samuel

Both have been key to the 49ers' success

Brandon Aiyuk has been in contract negotiations with the team for quite some time, and they have not been making the headway necessary to get a deal done. General Manager John Lynch did say he wants to keep Aiyuk in San Francisco, but saying that and making the deal are two very different things.

Samuel, on the other hand, was rumored to be on the trading block along with Aiyuk entering the draft, and even though there weren't any trades made, there is still a lot of time between now and the start of the season for the roster to change.

Aiyuk and Samuel's Stats with Brock Purdy Category Aiyuk Samuel Year 2022 2023 2022 2023 Receptions 78 75 56 60 Yards 1,015 1,342 632 892 Yards Per Reception 13.0 17.9 11.3 14.9 Touchdowns 8 7 2 7

Both of these wide receivers have been incredibly important to the 49ers offense in supporting Brock Purdy in his journey from Mr. Irrelevant in 2022 to a Pro Bowler in 2023.

​​​​Both wideouts bring different things to the table for Kyle Shanahan's state of the art of offense. Aiyuk emerged as one of the most efficient deep threats in the league in 2023, finishing second with a 17.9 yards per reception mark. The tough wideout is also one of the best blocking receivers in the NFL, ranking fifth among WRs in PFF's run-blocking grade along with teammate Jauan Jennings (third).

Despite struggling with injuries over the last couple of years, Samuel remains a unique specimen in NFL history, as he essentially created a new position, the "wide back", during his first few seasons in the Bay. The burly receiver is just as effective lining up in the backfield as he is out wide, not to mention his elite YAC abilities.

​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: Deebo Samuel is arguably the most dangerous weapon in the league with the ball in his hands, as he tops all WRs in broken tackles since 2019, with 51, and is also tied for second in receptions per broken tackle, at 5.5. His 2,659 yards after the catch and 9.4 yards after the catch per reception also topped all receivers during that span.

Their impact on the field is felt in every game, and they make the offensive scheme difficult to decipher, as Purdy regularly has four All-Pro caliber weapons at his disposal. If they remain 49ers for the foreseeable future, the team looks to be in a good position to continue being a Super Bowl contender.

What Ricky Pearsall Has to Offer

He was the only Florida player drafted in 2024

Pearsall was ranked as the 13th best WR prospect going into the draft and had a second to third round grade by GIVEMESPORT. The 49ers, however, went out on a limb and selected Pearsall in the first round and now, with Aiyuk and Samuel still a part of the team, Pearsall needs to find his place in this stacked wide receiver room, which could very well challenge for the title of best in the league.

As it stands, it looks like Pearsall will likely be slotting in ahead of Jauan Jennings as the WR3, though Jennings is a fan-favorite and a reliable chain-mover, so there's no guarantee the rookie will overtake him right away.

Pearsall's ability to work out of both the slot (51 percent of his snaps in 2023) and out wide (43 percent) will likely make it easier to wriggle his way into some playing time. Not to mention that he had five TDs on 21 rushing attempts in college too, so they could deploy Pearsall in a similar way as they do with Samuel as well.

Ricky Pearsall 2023 Stats Category Pearsall Receptions 65 Yards 965 TDs 4 Yards/Reception 14.8

Pearsall offers a big upside with his route running ability and his strong hands, the latter of which were on full display on one of the most insane one-handed catches you will ever see on a football field last year.

He is still moldable at this point and Kyle Shanahan will definitely make sure he gets on the field in ways that make sense for his offense.

Purdy has been an excellent quarterback, but every signal caller has things to prove and bringing in another talented receiver, like Pearsall, is another way to further foster Purdy's evolution in the game. San Francisco was also somewhat vindicated for picking the former Gator after Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud said publicly that he'd been hoping that his team would snag Pearsall in the draft. That's got to make Lynch and company feel good.

There is space for Pearsall in the wide receiver room, and he will find his place in this team loaded with talent. It might just take some time to mesh with two power houses in Aiyuk and Samuel.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.