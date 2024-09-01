Ricky Pearsall is said to be 'in good spirits' according to his mother Erin, who posted an update on her son's condition on her Facebook page.

David Lombardi of The Athletic captured the post in a screenshot and shared it on X.

The San Francisco 49ers ' rookie WR was shot in the chest on Saturday afternoon in a robbery attempt, when an assailant tried to steal Pearsall's Rolex watch.

Pearsall's mother shared that while the bullet went through Pearsall's chest and exited his back, it missed any vital organs, sparing his life.

Related 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery attempt, in stable condition Ricky Pearsall, the San Francisco 49ers rookie WR was shot Saturday in Union Square during a robbery attempt.

The 17-Year-Old Suspect in Pearsall's Shooting is Now in Custody

The juvenile suspect may face charges as soon as Tuesday.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

The shooting occurred in Union Square, a neighborhood in San Francisco, at the intersection of Geary and Grant. Pearsall was in the area on his way to an autograph signing, when the suspect approached him, demanding his Rolex watch.

Following a struggle for the gun, both Pearsall and the suspect were shot, but both parties are in stable condition at the SF General Hospital.

San Francisco mayor London Breed spoke to the media and condemned the violent act, and that she will work with the district attorney on prosecuting the case.

This is a terrible and rare incident in Union Square. I’m confident that our district attorney will take the necessary actions to prosecute this case.

San Fran's Union Square area is one of the more upscale neighbordhoods in the city, which made the incident all the more surprising.

Mayor Breed had issued a statement on X just a few hours after the shooting:

As far as the prosecution goes, the assailant cannot be named publicly, due to him being a minor. San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins said in the same news conference that 'people will be held accountable'.

It should be clear, the police department will do its job, and when that happens, my office will make sure that people are held accountable... This is a setback.

Jenkins added that charges will be filed in juvenile court, due to the suspect's age.

When Can Pearsall Return To The Field?

The timeline following a shooting can vary.

The most important thing is that Pearsall takes the time to rest and recover from the shooting.

Pearsall had previously been battling a shoulder injury, which kept him sidelined for all three of the 49ers' preseason games. He participated in just six of 19 training camp practices.

The former Florida Gator was drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's draft as the Niners hope to find a spark opposite of Brandon Aiyuk , who signed an extension with the team earlier this week.

Pearsall will now have to wait on doctor's orders to determine when he can resume physical activity.

Houston Texans WR Tank Dell was able to return to practice roughly three weeks after suffering a gunshot wound earlier this offseason. Perhaps Pearsall's recovery time will be similar, given there were no life-threatening injuries.

The important thing, is that it looks like Pearsall will be okay.

Source: David Lombardi, NBC Bay Area