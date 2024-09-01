This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot during a robbery attempt in Union Square, a neighborhood in San Francisco. Multiple sources have confirmed that Pearsall was shot in the arm and the wound is not believed to be serious, according to Sean Cunningham, a Fox40 KTXL reporter based in Sacramento.

“There was a struggle for the gun. Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital.”

The robbery suspect was shot in the chest as both he and Pearsall struggled over the weapon during the altercation.

San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin's office confirmed to NBC Bay Area that Pearsall was shot and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

Union Square, where the attempted robbery took place, is an upscale part of the city with shopping, dining, and plenty for residents to do. It's unusual for such a crime to happen in a nice, well-traveled area with lots of people and things to do.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a statement.

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot," Breed wrote on the social platform X. "SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made. My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time. We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them."

His teammate, fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel shared his relief that Pearsall was well on X.