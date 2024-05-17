Highlights The 49ers face a tough schedule loaded with intense rivalries, NFC challengers, and elite QBs.

The season opener against the Jets features Aaron Rodgers making his return from injury.

The NFC Champions must win key games, like the rematch with the Chiefs, to prove they can take on top opponents.

The San Francisco 49ers will enter the 2024 NFL season looking to bounce back after a devastating loss in Super Bowl 58 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The NFC Champions will once again look to get over the hump, but their road will not be easy.

Opening their season against the New York Jets, the 49ers will return nearly all the starters from their 2023 squad, and they will look to hit the ground running against Aaron Rodgers, who will be making his second Jets debut in two seasons.

Like the Jets, he 49ers play in six primetime games, but they also have a schedule loaded with intense rivalries, up-and-coming opponents, NFC challengers, and elite quarterbacks.

San Francisco 49ers 2024 Regular Season Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time TV 1 vs Jets Mon. Sep 9th, 8:15 EST ESPN 2 @ Vikings Sun. Sep 15th, 1:00 PM EST CBS 3 @ Rams Sun. Sep 22nd, 4:25 PM EST FOX 4 vs Patriots Sun. Sep 29th, 4:05 PM EST FOX 5 vs Cardinals Sun. Oct 6th, 4:05 PM EST FOX 6 @ Seahawks Thu. Oct 10th, 8:15 PM EST Prime Video 7 vs Chiefs Sun. Oct 20th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 8 vs Cowboys Sun. Oct 27th, 8:15 PM EST NBC 9 BYE 10 @ Buccaneers Sun. Nov 10th, 1:00 PM EST FOX 11 vs Seahawks Sun. Nov 17th, 4:05 PM EST FOX 12 @ Packers Sun. Nov 24th, 4:25 PM EST FOX 13 @ Bills Sun. Dec 1st, 8:20 PM EST NBC 14 vs Bears Sun. Dec 8th, 4:24 PM EST FOX 15 vs Rams Thu. Dec 13th, 8:15 PM EST Prime Video 16 @ Dolphins Sun. Dec 22nd, 4:25 PM EST CBS 17 vs Lions Mon. Dec 30th, 8:15 PM EST ESPN 18 @ Cardinals TBD TBD

Related NFL Legend To Play Hometown Team in 2024 MNF Season Opener Aaron Rodgers is making his return from a torn Achilles almost exactly one year from when he suffered the injury.

2024 Season Opener: 49ers vs New York Jets

Monday, September 9th at 8:15 PM EST (ESPN)

The NFC champs will kick off their 2024 season under the bright lights of Monday Night Football. The Jets will enter the game with a lot to prove, which is especially true for their head coach and quarterback.

Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season with an Achilles injury that he suffered during Week 1 of last year, which has left football fans across the nation clamoring to finally see him get to play for an extended period for the Jets—including the league itself.

Head coach Robert Saleh will also make his return to San Francisco, where he served as the 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017-2020. The game will be his first matchup against his former team, and his first chance to coach head-to-head against his old boss, Kyle Shanahan.

The game will pit the high-powered 49ers' offense against a Jets defense that ranked third best in yards allowed during the 2023 season. The 49ers' are returning all 11 offensive starters from the Super Bowl 58 team, and after the disappointing loss, they will surely be out to prove what they can do against a solid Jets front.

The 49ers' defense should be as fierce as ever with stars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Javon Hargrave, and Charvarious Ward lined up at all three levels. The game will also feature Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins making their 49ers debuts after being acquired in the offseason.

Notable Games on the 49ers' Schedule

Week 7 vs KC, Week 8 @ DAL, Week 12 @ GB, Week 13 @ Buff, Week 16 vs DET

CREDIT: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers play a loaded schedule, and they will get every team's best effort. They will have a chance for a reset before their bye week, but they will also have to bring their A games against the rest of the NFC challengers as well as an elite AFC opponent.

Week 7 vs Kansas City (Sunday, October 20th at 4:25 PM EST, FOX)

The 49ers' schedule starts innocently enough before they are launched into a gauntlet, which starts with the Chiefs. All eyes will be on this Super Bowl rematch, and the 49ers must find a way to win. Since phenom quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the starter in Kansas City, the Chiefs are 4-0 against the 49ers, including two Super Bowl victories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It's not just Mahomes. The 49ers have really struggled against the Chiefs for a while now. Dating back to 2006, San Francisco has lost 6 of its last 7 matchups with K.C., including those two Super Bowl defeats in 2019 and 2023.

To make matters worse for San Francisco, the Chiefs will be coming off of a bye week, a situation in which Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is historically dominant. In many ways, this game feels like a must-win for Shanahan and his team, so that they can prove to themselves that they can take on their bogeyman.

This is the kind of game that football fans should clamor for and will not disappoint, and might even be a potential preview of Super Bowl 60.

Week 8 @ Dallas (Sunday, October 27th at 8:15 PM EST, NBC)

A week after their rematch with the Super Bowl champions, the 49ers' will take on one of their oldest rivals. In 2023, San Francisco punished the Dallas Cowboys 42-13, proving that they were still the team to beat in the NFC.

Pressure is mounting in Dallas for head coach Mike McCarthy to deliver postseason success, but before he can get there, he must defeat the 49ers.

The game will also feature a must-watch matchup between 49ers' left tackle Trent Williams, and Cowboys edge rusher Micha Parsons, who are both potentially the best players in the NFL at their respective positions. This heavyweight bout will be among the many star-studded matchups that have come to define this rivalry over the years.

The 49ers will be champing at the bit to continue their dominance, while the Cowboys will be looking to change their fortunes.

Week 12 @ Green Bay (Sunday, November 24th at 4:25 PM EST, FOX)

During the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs, the Green Bay Packers nearly pulled off a massive upset over the 49ers, but late-game heroics from Christian McCaffrey helped his team secure a victory in the lates in a long line of epic playoff clashes between these franchises.

The matchup will feature a tale of two teams, with the 49ers, who will head into 2024 with the oldest average age per team in the NFL at 27.3 years old, taking on the Packers, who still have the youngest team in the NFL, with an average age of 25.4 years old.

The Packers are on the rise and will be contenders in the NFC for the foreseeable future, while the 49ers will look to maintain their dominance. A win for San Francisco will keep them on top, while a win for Green Bay would bring a sense of confidence for one of the league's budding teams.

Week 13 @ Buffalo (Sunday, December 1st, at 8:20 PM EST, NBC)

As dominant as both of these franchises have been over the past few seasons, they have had very little exposure against one another. Their last matchup came in 2020, where the Buffalo Bills were victorious 34-24 against a banged-up 49ers squad. While this year's matchup is late in the season, it still shouldn't disappoint.

While the Bills will look much different overall as a franchise due to a roster overhaul this offseason, they still have one of the elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen.

Against a mobile QB like Allen, the 49ers will need all hands on deck from their defense, especially from linebackers Fred Warner and possibly Dre Greenlaw (he might still be rehabbing his Achilles injury), who will be responsible for spying on Allen and taking away his quick reads.

This matchup will also pit the West Coast 49ers against a Bills team that will have a distinct home-field advantage in Western New York in the early stages of winter. As a clash that has happened very few times in the past few seasons, it will certainly draw national attention.

Perhaps after the game, both teams can trade stories about famous losses to the Chiefs.

Week 17 vs Detroit (Monday, December 30th, at 8:15 PM EST, ESPN)

This late-season matchup will pin two of the favorites in the NFC head-to-head and is also a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game.

Aided by some head-scratching decision-making from the Detroit Lions, the 49ers came back to win the game and claim their second NFC Championship during the Shanahan era.

Both teams play a similar brand of football, and when both offenses are executing at their peak, they will be hard to stop.

If the season goes well for both teams, this game will likely be for the one seed in the NFC, which would provide the winner with the coveted bye week and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. There will be much to play for, and it will be hard for both sides to not go all out, but it is important to remember these teams could play again less than a month after this game.

The side that is able to come out on top here may be the team that ends up winning when it matters the most. This game will be a wonderful appetizer for the NFL playoffs.

2024 Season 49ers Team Record Prediction

Can San Francisco get over the hump?

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers and their fans should have room for optimism as they look to finally get over the hump and claim their first Lombardi trophy in 30 years. They are tied for 12th in strength of schedule in 2024, and every team they play will give them their best effort.

They should still be the favorites to win the NFC West but will have a hungry Los Angeles Rams squad right behind them, which could lead to some competition at the top of the standings.

Projection: 12-5, NFC West Champions

The competition in the NFC West will be better overall than the last few seasons, and the AFC lineup the 49ers will see in 2024 is fierce. They have tough late-season matchups in hostile road environments that could also leave their record looking not quite up to par with their usual standard.

Still, it is a star-driven league and the 49ers still have one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL. At this point, this is a team that is focused on making the playoffs and finding a way to win a Lombardi, so a few regular-season losses will not hurt them much, especially if they can find a way to win the NFC West again.

However, with every year that goes by, this core of 49ers players gets a year older, meaning their window is getting closer to shutting. They must find a way to win now, or they will end up being one of many great teams that always wonders 'what if'.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.