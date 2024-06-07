Highlights Talanoa Hufanga landed a starting role in 2022, and quickly became one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Hufanga unfortunately tore his ACL in 2023, and has been fighting to get back on the field ever since.

Despite his past success, Hufanga is aware that nothing in the NFL is given, and he has to work to earn his spot back.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Talanoa Hufanga in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hufanga didn't have a ton of expectations entering his career as a mid-round pick, but quickly turned heads in San Francisco, and has developed into an extremely valuable part of their defense.

Hufanga had been struggling to earn playing time during his rookie year, but he was able to start a couple of games towards the end of the season. In his second campaign, Hufanga really made his impact, starting in all 17 games.

Hufanga again started in all the 10 games he participated in during the 2023 season, but his time on the field ended halfway through the year, as he tore his ACL against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Hufanga has started the past 27 games he's played in for San Francisco, he still believes he needs to earn his starting role back, and that it won't just be given to him. Hufanga spoke to the media on Wednesday, and shared some of his thoughts:

My goal is to be a starter. A lot of people just automatically assume that this year, you’re going to be a starter. My goal is to be a starter every year. It’s a mindset. But you have to earn it. I’m in a position where I’m coming off injury, it’s not given. I have to earn it.

Hufanga isn't getting complacent, and he's keeping the same hunger and drive it took to get him into his starting spot in the first place. The 49ers do have a lot of depth on their defense as well, so Hufanga might have his work cut out for him.

Hufanga Has Been Putting in Work This Offseason

Hufanga has been improving in every way he's able to

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

During his first year as a starting safety, in 2022, Hufanga was elite. His 97 total tackles show his ability to make stops once the ball-carrier gets to the second level.

Hufanga's four interceptions and nine passes defended proved his ability to be a difference-maker in the passing game as well. Hufanga's ability to contribute in multiple ways helped him earn First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Hufanga Safety Ranks in 2022 Stat Hufanga Rank Games 17 T-1st Tackles 97 16th Tackles for Loss 5 T-9th Interceptions 4 T-7th Passes Defended 9 T-6th Forced Fumbles 2 T-3rd Sacks 2.0 T-5th

Despite his electric performance during his last complete season, Hufanga isn't getting complacent. The 49ers were in the market for safety help this offseason, and there were murmurs around the team that Hufanga might not be a lock to start the season.

In the end, the 49ers didn't really make any moves to address the safety position, which figures to put Hufanga in line to start. They brought back Erik Harris and drafted Malik Mustapha in the fourth round of this year's draft, but neither of those players seem like a threat to Hufanga's grip on the starting role.

However, if Hufanga isn't able to start the season, and his role is filled by a player who ends up performing well, things could get a bit more complicated.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Talanoa Hufanga's incredible 2022 season turned a lot of heads around the league. He was voted a First Team All-Pro, and was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Hufanga was also named to the NFL's Top 100 list, voted as the 78th-best player in the NFL by his peers.

Hufanga isn't able to actually practice with his team yet, but he's been soaking in film like nobody's business:

The amount of film I watch is probably second to none. I wasn’t the most athletic person, so being one step ahead film-wise on the field, it’s all a mental game to me. Really, just taking all these reps these guys are getting. Put myself in the position, what I’d do different, what I’d do to emulate other guys who make great plays to start camp. The plays that they make, how can I make those plays? How can I learn from their game? For me, it’s just being a student of the game and evolving.

Although there isn't the clearest timetable for when Hufanga will be 100% healthy again, he seems to be doing everything in his power to improve, although he can't get on the field quite yet.

That's excellent news for 49ers' fans, who will be happy Hufanga is so serious about his recovery, especially with the other receiver drama floating around the facility. The quicker he can get back on the field and play at a high level, the better things will be for the team.

