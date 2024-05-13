Highlights The San Francisco 49ers signed Terique Owens to their 90-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Terique is the son of Terrell Owens, who is widely regarded as one of the best receivers of all time.

Terique talks about his father refusing to race him, as well as his journey as he tries to create his own path in the NFL.

Terrell Owens was an excellent football player, and eventually grew to become one of the best receivers in the history of the NFL.

Owens currently ranks third-all time in total receiving yards, and racked up nine total seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. The most notable contributions of his career came with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent eight years and scored 81 touchdowns.

Owens was eventually traded, and ended up ultimately burning a bridge with the team. However, the Owens family is once again connected to the 49ers franchise.

After the 2024 NFL Draft, San Francisco picked up Terrell's son, Terique Owens as an undrafted free agent. He's since challenged his father to a race, but according to Terique, who spoke with The Athletic via a phone interview, his father keeps ducking him:

It’s a lot of, ‘I’m gonna be ready next week’ or, ‘I’ll be ready after I get this body work done... He’s running out the clock because we still have not raced.

Although his father won't race him, Terique does have other priorities to focus on at this point. After being signed to the team's 90-man roster, Owens will have to perform well to make it past the roster cuts, which will eventually bring that number down to 53.

Terique Owens Has Some Similarities to His Father

Although the similarities are there, Terique is focused on creating his own path

Credit: Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Owens played his collegiate career at Missouri State University, where he spent the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons. Prior to that, Owens spent time at Contra Costa college in the Bay Area, before transferring to Florida Atlantic, where he red-shirted both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Terique Owens in 2023 (Missouri State) Stat Category Production Games 10 Receptions 28 Receiving Yards 528 Receiving Touchdowns 4 Yards per Reception 18.8

Owens was impressive at Missouri State, but it wasn't enough to get him drafted. Part of the reason for that is the fact that he's a bit newer to the sport than many of his counterparts.

Terique has always been weary of being compared to his father, Terrell, and as a result of that, he spent his younger years playing basketball, instead of football. Owens only started playing football as a junior in high school, which led to a lack of recruiting. Owens spoke a bit about his unwillingness to be compared to his father.

I’m big on not being compared to my pops...For me, it’s that I want to create my own story, my own path.

His path certainly looks different from his father's. Terrell didn't go to a major school either, but he excelled at the University of Chattanooga, and was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft, which also happened to be one of the best draft classes of all-time. His son, Terique, also went to a smaller school. However, due to his late switch to football, he found himself a bit behind the curve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Terique Owens' 18.8 yards per reception during the 2023 season was the 12th-highest of any FCS player in the nation, and the second-highest in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Terique has had to work extra hard as a result of that, but it's paid off so far. He's sure-handed, and can get down the field quickly. Owens had a pre-draft workout with the 49ers, and their general manager, John Lynch, who played safety against the elder Owens while the two were All-Pros during the late 1990s and early 2000s, noted that Terique runs very similarly to his father, which has been a common sentiment:

While Terique is trying to stay away from his father's shadow, there are some things that he can't avoid. Although he got into the sport late, there are a lot of similarities between him and his father's playing styles, and that's something that's been integral to his quick improvement.

Owens will need to continue to work hard if he wants to make the 53-man roster, but it sounds like his head is in the right place. And anyway, it's not like being compared to a Hall of Famer or modeling your game after theirs is the worst thing.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.