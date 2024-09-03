This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Death Star is once again fully operational.

There was some worry that San Francisco 49ers All-World left tackle Trent Williams would actually hold out of regular season games as he attempted to negotiate a restructured deal with more guaranteed money. Reports as recent as Monday went along the lines of "Williams is unhappy, and the holdout could keep him out of real game action."

Those tactics, likely stemming from Williams' camp, worked wonders, as on Tuesday morning it was reported that a new deal between Williams and the team was imminent, and he would be returning to practice posthaste, per his agents at Elite Loyalty Sports.

While his agents added the caveat that there were still a few things to work on, he said they were close enough to "report" on Wednesday, which presumably means Williams will "report" back to practice. His brothers also posted on social media showing that they were returning to the Bay Area, per ESPN.

The deal comes just in the nick of time with San Francisco's 2024 season opener a mere six days away. The Williams deal comes on the heels of the 49ers ceding ground to another disgruntled player, All-Pro wideout Brandon Aiyuk , who ended his holdout to the tune of a four-year, $120 million deal that made him the fifth-highest paid player at his position.

When Williams signed his first deal with the 49ers back in 2021, it made him the highest-paid offensive lineman of all-time, but in the three years since, five other tackles have signed for higher AAV than the $23.01 million per year he's currently getting. The restructure will likely address that while also providing the 36-year-old with more guaranteed money, of which there was none remaining on his current deal.

Source: Mike Garafolo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.