The San Francisco 49ers have a pretty big week ahead of them, as they're preparing to avenge their Super Bowl 54 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Beyond the normal media circus and pressure that comes with participating in the biggest sporting event in America, it appears the 49ers will have to overcome another obstacle as they get ready for Super Bowl 58.

The surface of University of Nevada-Las Vegas' (UNLV) practice field is reportedly "very soft" with numerous 49ers players—including Nick Bosa, George Kittle, and others chief among them—speaking out about the conditions.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been adamant about not changing the location or timing of the 49ers' scheduled practices this week (the team will practice at UNLV from Wednesday-Friday in the afternoon), citing his desire for the players to maintain a routine to help with the stress of the week.

Though the team won't be relocating, any outside factors will always be under the microscope as the Super Bowl approaches.

49ers won't let practice field alter their preparation

There were field issues at Super Bowl 57 as well

Fans who watched Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will remember that the field at State Farm Stadium (home of the Arizona Cardinals) was wet and slippery.

Though many pundits and reporters tried to get the Eagles' brass to sound off about the playing conditions, they never took the bait, repeatedly citing the fact that the playing field was the same for both teams.

Though that last part doesn't hold true this year—the Chiefs will practice at the Las Vegas Raiders' much higher quality facilities—the 49ers appear to be taking a similar "no excuses" approach, with San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward, who played for the Chiefs when these teams met in the Super Bowl in 2019, telling ESPN:

We're not playing on it [the practice field], so we're not tripping. I'm not concerned at all. I can run full speed at any surface. I played football on the street as a kid.

There have been a few strange occurrences with the 49ers' "soft" practice field at UNLV. For one, the NFL started laying the new sod field over the field turf just last week, when the league usually requires Super Bowl practice facilities to meet a range of high standards back in December, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported that the average hardness score for an NFL field is about 78, and no field can go below 70. However, sources say that the 49ers practice field at UNLV got a very low score somewhere in the 50s.

For what it's worth, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the conditions of UNLV's practice field, telling reporters at his Super Bowl press conference:

We've had 23 experts out there. We've had the union out there. All of them think it's a very playable surface. It's softer than what they have practiced on, but that happens. It's well within all of our testing standards. It is something that we think all our experts, as well as neutral field inspectors, have all said, unanimously, that it's a playable field.

Though it'll remain a talking point throughout the week (and will certainly draw the ire of 49ers fans should they lose to the Chiefs), it appears the NFL and San Francisco are committed to not displacing the team. Barring an injury or some other catastrophic event, the 49ers will power through, focusing solely on their rematch with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

