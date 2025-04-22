Leeds United are interested in bringing Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites are reportedly keeping tabs on the 29-year-old’s situation ahead of their Premier League return, as Phillips is set to leave Man City permanently after the season.

The 29-year-old has spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Ipswich Town but is unlikely to secure a permanent move to Portman Road amid the Tractor Boys’ looming relegation.

Instead, he is reportedly open to rejoining Leeds in the coming months and having another shot in the top flight under Daniel Farke.

Kalvin Phillips Wants Elland Road Return

His Man City future looks uncertain

According to O’Rourke, Phillips will sit down to discuss his options with Man City after the season, but Pep Guardiola’s side are aware they will need to take a significant hit on the £45m they paid Leeds to sign the Englishman in 2022.

Phillips is under contract at the Etihad Stadium for three more years, until June 2028, but is unlikely to have a future at the club, having made just 31 appearances since joining.

The 29-year-old, who earns £150,000 per week, has been a useful squad player for Kieran McKenna at Ipswich this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions and scoring once in the FA Cup.

He is currently out with an Achilles injury and has missed the last three Premier League games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips has made 234 appearances during his time at Leeds.

Leeds are believed to have several England internationals on their radar ahead of their top-flight return, including Wolves shot-stopper Sam Johnstone.

According to reports, the Whites have identified Johnstone as a much cheaper alternative to James Trafford and Nick Pope, with a £10m fee anticipated to be enough to tempt Wolves into a deal.

Kalvin Phillips' Ipswich Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 18 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,214

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.