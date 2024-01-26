Highlights Deebo Samuel is expected to play in the NFC Championship game against the Lions.

Samuel is not on the injury report and had a full practice on Friday, indicating he is healthy.

The 49ers have struggled mightily without Samuel in the lineup in recent years.

49ers fans, your prayers have been answered.

After much hand-wringing over his possible availability for Sunday's NFC Championship matchup with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that wideout Deebo Samuel is off the injury report and is expected to play, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz.

Shanahan said that Samuel was a "full go today" in practice, indicating he should be able to participate on Sunday without any limitations or caps on how many snaps he can play. Samuel had been dealing with a shoulder injury, but x-rays came back negative, and he progressed quickly throughout the week.

Samuel is crucial to Shanahan's scheme and, ergo, the 49ers' success. If you don't think Samuel is that important, just take a look at the 49ers' records with and without him: in his career, Deebo is 46-20 when he suits up, but when he doesn't, San Francisco drops below .500, at 8-9.

Source: Omar Ruiz