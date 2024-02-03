Highlights Quarterbacks have won the majority of Super Bowl MVP awards, but S.F. could buck that trend.

Nick Bosa has the best odds for a San Francisco defender, but Patrick Mahomes' ability to avoid sacks weakens his candidacy.

George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel are potential game-changers for the 49ers and could contend for the MVP award.

Since 2000, 15 of the 24 Super Bowl MVP awards have gone to quarterbacks. The other nine went to wide receivers (Cooper Kupp, Julian Edelman, Hine Ward, Santonio Holmes, Deion Branch), linebackers (Von Miller, Malcolm Smith, Ray Lewis), and safety Dexter Jackson.

Overall, quarterbacks have won 32 of 58 awards. The MVP has also gone to the winning team every year but 1970, when Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley won despite losing 16-13 to the Baltimore Colts in one of the ugliest Super Bowls to date.

If the San Francisco 49ers win, Brock Purdy is highly likely to take home the award. BetMGM installed him as S.F.’s MVP favorite at +220 (31% implied odds). However, if any team could buck that QB trend, it’s the all-star cast the 49ers are bringing to Vegas for Super Bowl 58.

Here are the five 49ers not named Purdy with the best chance to win this year's Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds Player Odds Patrick Mahomes, QB (KC) +130 Brock Purdy, QB (SF) +220 Christian McCaffrey, RB (SF) +450 Travis Kelce, TE (KC) +1,400 Deebo Samuel, WR (SF) +2,500 Isiah Pacheco, RB (KC) +3,500 Brandon Aiyuk, WR (SF) +5,000 Rashee Rice, WR (KC) +6,000 George Kittle, TE (SF) +8,000 Nick Bosa, Edge (SF) +10,000

*All odds courtesy of BetMGM

5 Nick Bosa, Edge (+10,000 / 0.99%)

Only 10 defensive players have ever won Super Bowl MVP

Defensive players don't often win Super Bowl MVP. In fact, 20 percent of the defensive Super Bowl MVPs came in 1977, when the Cowboys' co-MVPs were DE Harvey Martin and DT Randy White. The rest that we haven’t already named include S Jake Scott, DE Richard Dent, and CB Larry Brown.

Nick Bosa has the best odds for any 49ers defender, but thanks to Patrick Mahomes' ability to avoid sacks, he doesn’t actually feel like the best candidate. The K.C. magician came second in sack percentage this year (4.3%) behind only Josh Allen.

Mahomes has taken a sack on only 4.9 percent of his dropbacks in 17 career playoff games. That would have tied him for third during the 2023 campaign, despite the fact that he's going up against the best defenses in the league every postseason.

Perhaps Bosa absolutely wrecks the Chiefs with numerous sacks and tackles for losses, but Andy Reid has proven adept at messing with the Niners’ aggressive defensive style. Mahomes has torched the Niners for 341 yards and 2.6 TDs with a 65.9 completion percentage in three games. He’s taken 1.3 sacks per game in those outings.

If the Niners are going to win, stopping all-time playoff performer Travis Kelce and K.C.’s rushing attack are easily the top priorities. Both of those fall under First-Team All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner’s purview. For context, Ray Lewis won his Super MVP in 2000 with five combined tackles and four passes defended.

In what’s likely to be a much higher-scoring game, Warner will likely need a few sacks, TFLs, and at least one interception to have a shot. Still, at +20,000, there are worse long shots.

4 George Kittle, TE (+8,000 / 1.2%)

A tight end has never won Super Bowl MVP

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the clash of the NFL’s top tight ends, Kelce offered nothing but praise for his counterpart, George Kittle:

The king of Tight End U, man. He's the best tight end in the league, and deservedly so this year. He's been playing lights out, playing the best football of his career and really catapulting that San Fran team through the playoffs. I couldn't be more proud of him, couldn't be more honored to go up against George in another Super Bowl. Can't say enough amazing things about who he is as a guy and who his family is. Can't say a bad thing about him, man.

Kittle slightly outpaced Kelce this regular season with 1,020 yards and six touchdowns to Kelce’s 984 yards and five touchdowns. The 49er ranked top five in tight end yards, yards per reception, first downs, YAC, and touchdowns in 2023. In three career games against the Chiefs, Kittle has averaged five catches for 71 yards on 7.6 targets.

S.F.’s tight end screens give them another weapon against K.C.’s blitzes and are likely to play a factor for the 49ers offensively. Although, KC hasn’t given up much to TEs this year.

The Chargers' Donald Parham recorded the most yards, with 83 on six catches, while the Patriots' Hunter Henry put up the next-best performance, with 66 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Overall, they gave up the ninth-fewest yards to tight ends in 2023.

Against this primed K.C. defense, the Niners will need every cylinder of the Death Star clicking.

3 Brandon Aiyuk, WR (+5,000 / 1.9%)

The most underrated WR in the NFL

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aiyuk has quietly become the Niners' most consistent receiver, and a major piece in Kyle Shanahan's ecclectic offense. He ranked top 10 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,342), first downs (61), receiving success rate (70.4%), and passer rating when targeted (124.0) in 2023.

Deebo Samuel gets all the headlines because he brings wild chaos like a turbo powered by rocket fuel, but Aiyuk has been the better air weapon. Aiyuk had a higher win rate at 37 percent compared to Samuel's 24.5 percent and had by far the most receptions on the team.

While Aiyuk didn't get as many opportunities as the other elite WRs in the game, he exhibited otherworldly efficiency, finishing top three in yards per catch, receiving success rate, and 20+ yard receptions. He was also second in receiving yards on 10+ air yard targets in the regular season, behind only Tyreek Hill.

Brandon Aiyuk 2023 NFL Ranks Category Aiyuk Rank Targets 105 36th Receptions 75 T-31st Receiving yards 1,342 7th Yards/Reception 17.9 2nd First downs 61 8th Passer Rating/Targeted 124.0 10th Receiving success rate 70.5 3rd Receptions of 20+ 28 3rd

That projects to be a strength-on-strength heavyweight matchup against Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who allowed the lowest completion percentage against targets over 10 air yards in 2023 (24.4%, min. 25 targets), according to NextGenStats.

Sneed is also coming off arguably the biggest play of his career in the AFC Championship, which a teammate claimed he sort of predicted. Aiyuk better make sure he keeps two hands on the ball when he's around Sneed.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to bring pressure, which likely means even more man coverage. He trusts Trent McDuffie and Sneed to take on the opposing team's top targets. Those one-on-one match-ups on the outside will go a long way in deciding this game, and if Aiyuk wins his consistently, he could be in with a shout for MVP. Niners to win plus Aiyuk anytime TD pays out at +260.

2 Deebo Samuel, WR (+2,500 / 3.8%)

The ace up Shanahan's the sleeve

In the last Super Bowl contest between the Chiefs and Niners, a rookie Deebo Samuel went for five catches for 39 yards, along with three carries for 53 yards. Obviously, Samuel’s more experienced now, but he's also in a much more balanced offense than the one in Super Bowl LIV.

This year, the Chiefs' defense must account for much more than just Emmanuel Sanders, unlike last time around when he counted as S.F.’s second-best receiver. Samuel’s also got the added possibility of returning punts, which could loom large in his MVP possibilities: returner Desmond Howard won Super Bowl MVP in 1996 on the back of a kick-return TD and a Super Bowl-record 244 return yards.

Expect the Niners to test KC’s cornerbacks with quick screens to get the ball out of Purdy’s hands as fast as possible. Samuel came ninth in yards after the catch per reception (8.8) and second in receptions per broken tackle (4.6) in 2023. If the Niners can confound the Chiefs' pressure, they’ll keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands with long drives that give their defense a rest.

1 Christian McCaffrey, RB (+450 / 18.1%)

Push your chips in on CMC

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Even Purdy called Christian McCaffrey the team’s MVP, and it’s easy to see why. CMC consistently dominated, recording over 2,000 yards from scrimmage to go with 21 total touchdowns.

Despite an incredible workload, McCaffrey also ranked 10th in rushing success rate (54%). When you consider he’s got 300 more rushing attempts than anyone else above him in that metric, it puts into perspective just how insane his efficiency has been considering his volume. There's a reason why he's the unquestioned best RB in the NFL right now.

Against a Kansas City defense that gave up 4.5 yards per carry (25th), Kyle Shanahan will utilize his nuclear swiss army knife in every conceivable way—unlike the Ravens, whose abandonment of the run was one of the main reasons they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

If the Niners are going to win, they're going to need an effective rushing attack to take the pressure off Purdy. We won’t be surprised if we see some running back pass trickeration either; CMC has thrown for two TDs in his career.

San Francisco's success since McCaffrey came on in 2022 has been directly tied to the All-Pro back, so CMC is likely to see a heavy workload, making him the best value pick on the entire Super Bowl MVP odds table—including both QBs. 49ers to win parlayed with McCaffrey to score anytime nets you +125 odds.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.