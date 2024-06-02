Highlights Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal's youngest player, showcases potential with impressive stats and standout goals at youth level.

Charles Sagoe Jr looks to bounce back after a disappointing loan spell at Swansea City, hoping for a chance in Arsenal's first team.

Amario Cozier-Duberry, known for his electric pace and scoring abilities, aims to make a mark in Arsenal's pre-season plans.

With Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side continuing to grow in strength with every passing season, it is only going to become increasingly more difficult for academy youngsters to break into a starting line-up that's been performing so prolifically over the past two seasons.

Having said that, Bukayo Saka, now considered one of Arsenal's and England's best talents, was given time and opportunities to flourish under Arteta's guardianship, while the Spanish manager has persistently offered squad roles to promising academy graduates, including Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah. With speculation arising that the out-of-favour academy trio could all be heading out of the Emirates Stadium this summer, Arteta will surely be looking to the academy to assess which promising youngsters might have the ability to take their spots in the senior squad.

Regular Premier League winners, Manchester City, and contenders, Liverpool, have both demonstrated the importance of developing young talents when looking to sustain regular 80 to 100-point seasons. Similarly to Arsenal's Saka, both City and the Reds have an academy poster boy, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively, crucial to the success of their first teams. But Man City and Liverpool have regularly produced high-quality youth players that they can sell, too.

Although the Citizens may now be regretting their decision, the Manchester club raised a valuable £45m after selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer, while several other academy players have been sold by the relentless title winners around the £15-25m mark. Arsenal will be looking to replicate Manchester City's youth success as they strive to finally pinch the title away from Pep Guardiola's record-breaking team.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal has one of the largest elite football academies in the United Kingdom, with nine teams excluding the U21s and first team.

So, as Arsenal head to the United States to face Manchester United and Liverpool for pre-season this summer, who are the hopeful young players that Arteta will be casting his eye over for a place in the first team?

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history

Ethan Nwaneri has the potentially pressurising tag of being the youngest player in Premier League history hanging over his shoulders, but a quick look at the midfielders' talents should have nobody doubting the young Gunners' potential.

While the youngster hasn't yet made another first-team appearance since his 13-minute cameo against Brentford in September 2022, Nwaneri has continued to impress for Arsenal and England at youth level.

During England U17's recent UEFA EUROS group stage thrashing of France, Ethan Nwaneri scored a superb curling strike from outside the box, he then scored a beauty in the quarter-final vs Italy as his highlights went viral. Nwaneriwill be hoping for more chances to demonstrate his technical excellence during Arsenal's summer pre-season tour to the United States.

Ethan Nwaneri's Premier League 2 stats Appearances 13 Goals 10 Assists 3

Charles Sagoe Jr

After a mixed loan spell at Swansea City, Sagoe Jr will be looking to impress Arteta

Charles Sagoe Jr had an exciting start to the 23/24 season. After a string of impressive performances for Arsenal's U21s team, the 19-year-old was called up to the first team and started his first senior game against Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Many at Hale End have high hopes for the youngster and a loan move to Championship side Swansea City was supposed to represent the winger's first taste of regular first-team football. However, the loan move didn't go according to plan; Sangoe Jr would make just two appearances for Luke Williams' Swansea side.

Arsenal's 24/25 intentions for Sangoe Jr, who they've already trusted to represent the first team, remain unclear. A positive pre-season with the first-team will, at worst, rekindle the loan interest of Championship or League One clubs who may have been put off by his frustrating spell on the sidelines at Swansea City.

Charles Sangoe Jr's Arsenal youth stats Appearances 17 Goals 3 Assists 10

Amario Cozier-Duberry

One of the most exciting teenage sensations in the country

Amario Cozier-Dubbery's electric pace, ball-carrying abilities, and eye for goal have already won the Arsenal youngster plenty of early admirers. The 19-year-old winger, described as 'unplayable' in GIVEMESPORT's deep analysis on the youth sensation, has been likened in style to Hale End poster boy, Bukayo Saka.

The Londoner, who is yet to make a senior appearance, has been prolific at youth level, registering a goal or an assist every 166 minutes, and Arteta is likely to be open to including Cozier-Duberry in his pre-season plans. With Arsenal lacking depth, and in particular, pace, in their forward line, a successful pre-season tour could open up more future first team opportunities to one of England's most exciting young talents.

Amario Cozier-Duberrys' youth level stats Appearances 48 Goals 26 Assists 10

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly powerfully carries the ball from deep positions.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is one of many talented Arsenal youngsters everybody is talking about. The defensive midfielder can powerfully drive with the ball, play defence-splitting balls to teammates, and skillfully retain and win possession.

During Arsenal U21's EFL Trophy match against Cambridge, the midfielder, likened in style to the first team's Declan Rice, carried the ball from well inside his own half to the edge of the opposition's penalty area, before laying the ball off to Nwaneri, who scored from range. Arsenal fans will be dreaming of a future Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri midfield partnership. Arteta will be sure to take a look at the 17-year-old this summer.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's Premier League 2 stats Appearances 12 Goals 1 Assists 2

Charlie Patino

There are high hopes for the elegant midfielder

There will be many Arsenal fans who may have expected the immensely talented Charlie Patino to already be a star in Arsenal's first team. The technically gifted midfielder, whose passing range and ball skills have drawn comparisons to former Arsenal midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshire, gained a level of early prominence after his impressive performances in the Arsenal and England youth set-ups.

But his career seems to have stagnated somewhat. After a solid loan spell during 22/23 at Championship side, Blackpool, where the youngster would contribute 6 goal involvements in 33 league games, hopes were high ahead of the Arsenal youngster's loan move to Swansea City the following season.

Despite Swansea City's expansive style of play, Patino flattered to deceive during the 23/24 season and was left on the bench for four of the Welsh club's final six matches. Despite this, reports suggest Serie A giants Juventus and Roma have an interest in signing the talented Arsenal youngster. Mikel Arteta will surely want to have one last look at Patino before allowing him to leave the Emirates Stadium.