To win in the NBA, it is imperative to utilize the NBA Draft to its fullest capability. Each season there is great talent making their way to the league, but it's on franchises to flesh out which players are the best fit for their association. Some organizations have perpetually struggled with this, while others have made a reputation for thriving in this area.

The Boston Celtics are among the small populace of teams that have an excellent track record with their work in the NBA Draft. It is apparent from the 17 NBA Championships that the team owns, which is tied for the NBA record with their long-time rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

There's a reason that the Celtics have never experienced long stages of taking in their franchise's history. Their adept analysis of draft talent is a huge reason for these five players being the biggest draft steals in Boston Celtics history.

1 Larry Bird

1978 NBA Draft, 6th Overall Pick

It's odd to consider a player who was drafted with a top-10 pick as a steal, but when they turn out to become one of the greatest players in NBA history, there can be an exception. Larry Bird is arguably the most iconic Celtic in franchise history, behind the late-great Bill Russell. Drafted in 1978 with the sixth overall pick, Bird would change course for not only the Boston Celtics, but for the NBA.

Although Bird was selected in the 1978 NBA Draft, he elected to stay another year in college. He would help lead Indiana State to an NCAA National Championship showdown against Magic Johnson and Michigan State, but fell short of attaining his goal. This battle birthed a rivalry for the ages.

Bird decided to join the NBA following his junior year in college, joining Johnson as a rookie in the 1978-79 season. It was clear that Bird wasn't just good, but great, and that was evident in the team's success.

Larry Bird — Boston Celtics Career Stats Category Stats PPG 24.3 RPG 10.0 APG 6.3 FG% 49.6% 3P% 37.6%

Bird's legacy in the game of basketball can't be understated. The NBA was experiencing a financial recession before Johnson and Bird made their way to the league. Once suited up in the iconic green and white, achievements were plentiful.

The 6-foot-9 legend helped elevate Boston to a city of champions as they once were during the era of Bob Cousy and Bill Russell. In the Bird era, the Celtics would make five Finals appearances, winning three NBA championships in the process (1981, 1984, 1986). Bird was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA, three-time MVP, and two-time Finals MVP. He topped his career off with a selection to the Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

2 Danny Ainge

1981 NBA Draft, 31st Overall Pick

One of the most consistent members of the Celtics during the 1980s was a guard from BYU who wasn't expected to be as great as they became. Danny Ainge is known by many today as an excellent executive for his work for the Boston Celtics, but he was once one of the biggest steals in Celtics history.

Ainge was a member of the 1981 NBA Draft, which was a legendary draft featuring Isiah Thomas, Larry Nance, and Tom Chambers among more. However, found in the second round was Ainge, with the 31st pick of the draft. The 6-foot-5 guard would go on to be a top-10 player in his class and a crucial figure in two of the Celtics championships.

Danny Ainge — Boston Celtics Career Stats (1981-1989) Category Stats PTS 11.7 REB 2.8 AST 4.5 STL 1.2 FG% 48.4

Ainge developed from a bench player to a member of the starting five for the Celtics' championship runs in 1984 and 1986. In 1988, he would be selected for his first and only All-Star appearance while averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

He was one of the best shooters in the league during his prime and showcased how he was before his time. Despite playing in an era that didn't utilize the three-point shot like the 2010s, Ainge ranks at 41 on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list.

3 Jayson Tatum

2017 NBA Draft, 3rd Overall Pick

Context is huge for this one. Jayson Tatum was selected with the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and understanding the player he became, it makes sense why he was drafted as high as he was. However, there's much more to the story.

In 2013, the Boston Celtics committed highway robbery with one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history. Boston moved on from the core that won them a championship in 2008, sending Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets for salary-filling contracts along with Brooklyn's 2014, 2016, and 2018 first-round picks, plus the right to swap first-round picks in 2017.

In 2014, the Celtics drafted James Young, who didn't turn out the way they would've hoped despite having a high upside. The 2016 pick was conferred to be the third pick in the draft, which was used on Jaylen Brown, and the 2017 pick was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Boston had their mind up to draft Jayson Tatum, but he wasn't the consensus first-overall pick. Many teams had Markelle Fultz as the top prospect. The Philadelphia 76ers agreed on terms of a trade with the Boston Celtics which would send Boston's first overall pick to Philadelphia for the third overall pick and a conditional 2018 first-round pick.

Since that trade was made, the winner of the deal was undoubtedly the Celtics, and Tatum has established himself as one of the greatest players in recent NBA history.

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics Career Stats (2017-2024) Category Stats PTS 23.1 REB 7.2 AST 3.5 STL 1.1 FG% 46.0

Tatum turned out to be the best player in the 2017 draft class and has positioned himself as a top-10 active player in the NBA. Since joining the Celtics, Boston has not missed the postseason. The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times under Tatum and have reached the NBA Finals twice.

The 6-foot-8 forward is highly decorated in just six years of NBA experience. He's a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA, and 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Like Russell, Bird and Pierce were able to lead dominant Celtics teams in their respective eras, Tatum has taken the torch as the leader of the current era of Celtics basketball.

4 Sam Jones

1957 NBA Draft, 8th Overall Pick

One of the most iconic players in Celtics history was very close to never being a member of the team at all. Sam Jones was originally selected by the Minneapolis Lakers with the 59th pick in the 1956 NBA Draft. However, Jones elected to return to college to earn his degree and voided the rights to play for the Lakers. The following season, he was selected with the eighth overall pick by the Celtics in the 1957 draft.

The selection came as a surprise because Red Auerbach didn't see Jones play in person. There were no college players that poked the interest of Auerbach in the 1957 NBA Draft, but he needed to finalize a choice before the draft meeting. He would eventually rely on the word of a college coach who witnessed Jones play, which went against how Auerbach typically operated, as he usually only considered players that he scouted twice.

Jones wasn't an immediate impact player for the Celtics. He was originally a reserve but slowly earned his way through the rankings of the team. In his fifth season, he was selected for his first All-Star appearance. From that point onward, Jones became the focal point of the Celtics' offense, developing into one of the best scorers in NBA history at the time.

Sam Jones — Boston Celtics Career Stats (1957-1969) Category Stats PTS 17.7 REB 4.9 AST 2.5 FG% 45.6 FT% 80.3

Jones helped spearhead 10 NBA championships for the Celtics en route to the greatest dynasty in NBA history. Given the nickname 'Mr. Clutch', Jones was the closer needed for the Celtics and thrived in high-pressure situations. At the time of his retirement from the league, Jones was the all-time leading scorer in Celtics history with 15,411 points.

During his career, Jones accumulated a boatload of accolades. He was a 10-time NBA champion, a five-time All-Star, and three-time All-NBA and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

5 John Havlicek

1962 NBA Draft, 9th Overall Pick

Modern NBA fans will never know just how truly great John Havlicek was during his playing days. This is why the Celtics being able to draft him with the ninth pick of the 1962 NBA Draft is so impressive.

Havlicek experienced success before making his way to the pros, as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 1960 NCAA National Championship. In 1962, Havlicek was drafted by the Boston Celtics, but also by the Cleveland Browns of the NFL as a wide receiver. After taking part in training camp with the Browns, he decided to focus his efforts on the Celtics.

Havlicek quickly became a star player in the league as he finished 10th in MVP voting in his rookie season. In his 16-year career, he stamped himself as one of the most accomplished Celtics in franchise history.

John Havlicek — Boston Celtics Career Stats (1962-1978) Category Stats PTS 20.8 REB 6.3 AST 4.8 STL 1.2 FG% 43.9

Havlicek was the definition of a winner. He was a crucial figure in the Boston Celtics' reign over the NBA during the 1960s and 1970s. He made countless winning plays, including one of the most iconic plays in the history of sports, known by the phrase "Havlicek stole the ball".

The 6-foot-5 forward dominated in his NBA career, piling up many accomplishments. He was a 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA, eight-time All-Defensive, eight-time NBA Champion, 1974 NBA Finals MVP, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.