With the 2023-24 NBA season now in its twilight stages, the league's teams now have a basic understanding of where they'll fit into the postseason picture. There are about 12 franchises in each conference that are in a position to compete down the stretch for a playoff spot or to qualify for the Play-In Tournament.

Any squad that doesn't have a chance to finish as a top-10 seed in their conference, however, can essentially start preparing for the offseason now.

While this summer is slated to have a relatively weak draft class — at least at the top of the class, with few prospects presenting themselves as potential franchise cornerstones — any team looking to upgrade its roster this offseason can feel optimistic about free agency.

Depending on if certain players choose to decline their player options for next season, this summer could feature one of the most loaded free agent classes in recent NBA history.

Regardless of LeBron James, Paul George, and the other stars possessing a player option opt out, though, there are still several difference-makers who will be available before next season. One of the top targets will be Brooklyn Nets anchor, Nic Claxton. An unrestricted free agent this summer, there will be plenty of suitors lusting after Claxton's versatility, rim protection, and interior finishing.

5 Washington Wizards

Core players: Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly, Deni Avdija

The Washington Wizards are still in the fledgling stages of their rebuild, but many of their players are older than the standard projects that teams generally build around. Both Jordan Poole and Deni Avdija will turn 25 years old next season and Kyle Kuzma will be 29. Bilal Coulibaly, the 19-year-old from France, is their only true project, and he's shown signs of being ahead of his development schedule.

With this core, the Wizards will likely be lottery-bound again next season, regardless of what additions they make to the roster in the summer. Washington also can free up over $20 million in projected practical cap space this offseason. This would put them right in the range to go after a player of Nicolas Claxton's caliber.

Notable free agent centers 2024 Players Free agent type 2023-24 AAV Jonas Valančiūnas UFA: Bird $15,067,500 Richaun Holmes Player Option $11,630,640 James Wiseman RFA: Bird $9,904,960 Nicolas Claxton UFA: Bird $8,625,000 Isaiah Hartenstein UFA: Early Bird $8,000,000 Mason Plumlee UFA: Bird $5,000,000 Kevin Love Player Option $3,931,632 Andre Drummond UFA: Early Bird $3,280,000 Christian Wood Player Option $2,872,945

Adding Claxton would greatly accelerate their rebuild, which isn't necessarily a good thing for a roster constructed like the Wizards, but it would mean securing their center of the future, freeing them to focus their efforts on identifying potential stars in other positions of need.

On the flip side, Washington, with Claxton manning the middle, could be a borderline playoff team if they get enough internal development from Poole, Avdija, Coulibaly, and their other young prospects.

4 San Antonio Spurs

Core players: Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan

The inclusion of the San Antonio Spurs on this list might immediately engage red flags and alarm bells for some readers, considering that the Spurs have already identified their center and cornerstone for the future in Victor Wembanyama.

This point has only been strengthened by the Spurs' incremental improvements since moving Zach Collins to the bench, allowing Wembanyama to slide over from power forward to center.

San Antonio Spurs before and after making Victor Wembanyama the starting center Category Before December 7 After December 7 ORTG 107.6 112.0 DRTG 119.5 118.5 Record 3-17 8-27

While both Wembanyama and San Antonio have been better with the French phenom anchoring the paint, the idea behind him playing power forward occasionally remains a solid one. At 7-4 and between 210 and 230 pounds, depending on the source, the number one overall pick is a beanpole; one who can stretch nearly to the top of the backboard, rip down a rebound, and go coast-to-coast to throw down a dunk with ease, but still a beanpole.

It would behoove both Wembayama and the Spurs for his team to have a dependable, defensive-minded center that they can deploy to help their superstar conserve his energy throughout individual games and the grueling 82-game seasons of the NBA.

Claxton would be a significant upgrade over Collins and has the defensive versatility and passing chops on offense to fit next to Wembanyama in the frontcourt. Pairing those two giants together should instantly give San Antonio one of the most effective interior defenses in the league.

3 Brooklyn Nets

Core players: Ben Simmons, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Cameron Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets have remained adamant about their desire to compete with this current core. Reportedly, they turned down enticing trade packages for Mikal Bridges ahead of this season's trade deadline, including one from the Houston Rockets that featured multiple first-round picks.

Nic Claxton's on-off stats Category On Off ORTG 111.2 119.7 DRTG 118.0 118.2 Net -6.8 +1.5

Brooklyn's affinity for its current core is further evidenced by former head coach Jacque Vaughn's firing, an indication that the Nets believe their roster is better than the 21-33 record they brought into the All-Star break. If it's true that Brooklyn and Team Governor Joe Tsai wish to keep the band together, then they should have quite a pitch ready for Claxton when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

Whether or not Claxton was on board with Vaugn's dismissal is yet to be known, but the Nets do have an advantage in that they retain the center's bird rights, meaning that the team is free to go over the salary cap to re-sign him.

It's highly unlikely that he'll command any more than $25 million per year, but, if needed, Brooklyn can go deep into its pockets to ensure its center is around for the long run.

2 Toronto Raptors

Core players: R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick

There aren't too many teams out there in dire need of a center. The Toronto Raptors are one of the few that do, especially a young, rising one that slots in seamlessly with the rest of their core pieces.

Some might be quick to point out that the Raptors just recently traded for and gave a new contract to a center in Jakob Poeltl. Both of those facts are true, but Poeltl will be 29 next season, is a finished product as a player, and would be much better served as trade fodder to a contending hopeful next year than as Toronto's man in the middle moving forward.

The same can be said of the 33-year-old Kelly Olynyk, whom the Raptors just traded for and could be maximized playing the four next to Claxton.

Nic Claxton's advanced defensive stats Category Stat Rank among starting centers DREB% 24.0 12th OREB% 9.2 16th BLK% 59.9 6th

Toronto has quietly put together a strong foundation of young, developing players, but they're missing a dependable anchor and finisher to grow alongside their core pieces. Claxton would be a fantastic option to captain their defense and finish off dump-offs created by R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors are estimated to have between $23 and $46 million in cap space this offseason. Using a chunk of that to add one of the best young centers in the league would be an enviable next step in their rebuild.

1 Oklahoma City Thunder

Core players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace

At 24 years old, Claxton is young enough for rebuilding teams to consider adding him in free agency instead of trying to identify a center of the future via the NBA Draft. While he's still evolving as a player, he's already impactful enough to immediately affect a team's title chances should they add his services to their roster.

That makes him the perfect fit for the Oklahoma City Thunder: a ready-made contender led by a trio of stars under 25 years old.

Nicolas Claxton's stats defending shots < 6 ft FREQ% 43.2 DFGA 7.4 DFG% 52.4 Diff -10.7

The Thunder could very well win the NBA championship this season, but there's a chance that their few weaknesses will rear their ugly heads in the postseason. Oklahoma City is deep, talented, and well-coached, but they struggle on the boards and Chet Holmgren has run into trouble against the few star big men capable of leveraging their size mismatch on him in the paint.

Like Wembanyama, Holmgren could greatly benefit in both the short and long-term from having a true center to eat innings for him in the regular season and against opposing teams with bruisers at center like Nikola Jokić, Anthony Davis, and Joel Embiid. The Thunder is to have $35 million in cap space this summer. The time for them to splurge is now, while Holmgren and Jalen Williams are still on their rookie-scale contracts.