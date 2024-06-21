Highlights Michael Thomas jumped onto the scene to begin his NFL career, and quickly became one of the best receivers in the entire league.

Unfortunately, he's struggled with injuries over the past couple seasons, and is now 30 years old.

Potential landing spots for Thomas include the Steelers and Cardinals.

Michael Thomas was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Up until now, Thomas has spent his entire career with the team.

Thomas began on an absolute tear, and immediately established himself as one of the best receivers in football. He would go on to improve statistically over each of his first four seasons, developing at an extremely rapid pace.

In 2019, Thomas finished with 1,725 receiving yards on 149 receptions (a new NFL record), and he led the league in each of those statistical categories. He also led the league in receiving yards per game that year, with an impressive 107.8. That monster season ended up landing him the Offensive Player of the Year Award, and he made the Pro Bowl every season from 2017 to 2019.

Unfortunately for Thomas, that would be the peak of his career, at least up until now. He struggled mightily with injuries over the next couple of seasons, and from 2020 to 2022 he played in just 10 games in all three years combined. Thomas did appear in 10 games in 2023, but totaled just 448 receiving yards.

At this point, it's a bit unclear exactly how much Thomas has left in the tank. He's reached a point in his career in which he's been riddled with injuries, and we really haven't seen him fully healthy since his remarkable 2019 season.

Thomas will be 31 during the 2024 season, so his age is starting to get up there as well. If Thomas can stay healthy, he might be able to maintain solid production, but we really just don't know how much the combination of his injury history and his age will hold him back at this point.

With that in mind, Thomas ended up being released by the Saints back in March, and is now a free agent. He's still on the market, and here are the five best situations he could land in during the 2024 season.

1 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers could use another weapon for their two struggling quarterbacks

First, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have lost a lot of receiving talent, with both Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson leaving the team this offseason. Johnson wound up being traded to the Carolina Panthers, and Robinson was released.

The Steelers have some decent names in their wide receiver room, but the team could really use an influx of talent, and Thomas could be that guy.

George Pickens is Pittsburgh's first option, and he put together a very solid 2023 season despite a ton of offensive woes throughout the year. Aside from Pickens, Pittsburgh also has Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller, and Quez Watkins in the fold, with Pat Freiermuth at tight end. The Steelers also selected Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers' Current Receivers in 2023 Player Production George Pickens 63 rec, 1,140 yds, 5 TD Van Jefferson 20 rec, 209 yds Quez Watkins 15 rec, 142 yds, 1 TD Pat Freiermuth 32 rec, 308 yds, 2 TD

While Pickens was excellent in 2023, their only other receiver to amass over 400 yards was Johnson, and he's no longer on the roster. Freiermuth did miss a couple of games last year, but he was still only able to tally about 300 yards. To put it bluntly, the Steelers could use some receiving help, and Thomas' experience could be very valuable to them if they don't end up trading for a WR2.

2 Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray doesn't have much WR support behind Arizona's 1st-round pick

The Cards did draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick during this year's draft, but aside from him, their receiving room really lacks talent. Harrison will undoubtedly be their first option this year, but it's more than fair to expect him to potentially have some harder times during his rookie year, especially considering the lack of talent around him.

Aside from Harrison, Arizona has Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Chris Moore, Zay Jones, and Zach Pascal at wide receiver. It's certainly not a bad group overall, and a couple of these players have been able to put together some solid seasons during their careers, but no one really jumps off the page.

Thomas would immediately become the most credentialed player in the Cardinals' receiving corps, and he'd give Kyler Murray another option to throw to, while providing some important veteran leadership for Harrison.

Cardinals' Current Receivers in 2023 Player Production Michael Wilson 38 rec, 565 yds, 3 TD Greg Dortch 24 rec, 280 yds, 2 TD Chris Moore 22 rec, 424 yds Zay Jones 34 rec, 321 yds, 2 TD Trey McBride 81 rec, 825 yds, 3 TD

The Cardinals' leader in receiving yards in 2023 was Trey McBride, a tight end. McBride is solid, and will be an excellent asset to keep around in 2024. Michael Wilson did have a solid rookie season as well, reaching over 500 yards on the year. However, aside from those two and Harrison, they lack another solid receiving presence. With that in mind, Thomas could fit well with what could be a burgeoning offense in 2024.

3 Los Angeles Chargers

Team saw a ton of receiving talent go out the door this spring

The Los Angeles Chargers lost a lot of receiving talent this offseason, to say the least. Two of the more important players for the franchise in recent memory, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, both left this offseason. As a result, they've been left with a bit of a hole at the receiver position.

They still have Quentin Johnston on the roster, but he had a rough rookie season, to say the least. They've also got Josh Palmer and two rookies in Ladd McConkey and Brendan Rice. Finally, the Chargers also picked up D.J. Chark in free agency.

They've done a somewhat decent job at replacing some of the production they lost, but at the end of the day, Justin Herbert really doesn't have any proven, veteran receivers to get the ball to.

Chargers' Current Receivers in 2023 Player Production Quentin Johnston 38 rec, 431 yds, 2 TD Josh Palmer 38 rec, 581 yds, 2 TD D.J. Chark 35 rec, 525 yds 5 TD

At the moment, the only player on the Chargers' roster who had over 500 receiving yards during the 2023 season was Palmer, with 581. Even during an injury-riddled 2023 season, Thomas nearly hit that total. Even if he put up the same exact statistics during the 2024 season, at this point, he would be an upgrade for the Chargers.

4 Baltimore Ravens

The wide receiver position has always been an issue in Baltimore

Baltimore has been a run-heavy team since they drafted Lamar Jackson in 2018. A big reason for that is Jackson's own style of play, but unfortunately, another reason for that strategy is their lack of true depth at the receiver position.

Zay Flowers was impressive for Baltimore as a rookie last year, but apart from him there is a lack of top-end talent at the position. Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are decent, but neither of them is a true second-option.

Ravens' Current Receivers in 2023 Player Production Zay Flowers 77 rec, 858 yds, 5 TD Rashod Bateman 32 rec, 367 yds, 1 TD Nelson Agholor 35 rec, 381 yds, 4 TD Mark Andrews 45 rec, 544 yds, 6 TD Isaiah Likely 30 rec, 411, 5 TD

Flowers was impressive in 2023, and he nearly reached 900 receiving yards on his 77 receptions. Baltimore also has Mark Andrews at tight end, who recorded 544 receiving yards in 2023, before suffering a season-ending injury 10 games into the season. Besides that, though, there isn't another receiving threat on the roster who was able to surpass 500 yards.

Thomas could be a solid option for the Ravens, and could provide some veteran leadership for Flowers as he enters his second year in the league. Thomas would come with one of the best WR resumes Charm City has ever seen.

5 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has rebuilt their receiver room in 2024

Like the Chargers, the Buffalo Bills are another team that struggled to maintain receiving talent, as they traded Stefon Diggs, and let Gabe Davis walk in free agency this offseason.

They did make a few moves to try and replace them, picking up Keon Coleman in the draft, as well as Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Chase Claypool, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the free agent market. Finally, Buffalo retained Khalil Shakur as well, who has been impressive in the limited opportunities he's received with the team.

Bills' Current Receivers in 2023 Player Production Curtis Samuel 62 rec, 613 yds, 4 TD Mack Hollins 18 rec, 251 yds Chase Claypool 8 rec, 77 yds, 1 TD Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21 rec, 315 yds, 1 TD Khalil Shakur 39 rec, 611 yds, 2 TD Dalton Kincaid 73 rec, 673 yds, 2 TD

Buffalo isn't in too much trouble, as they do still have two 600-yard receivers on their roster from last season in Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Still, they are void of the star power they once had on the outside.

Thomas would likely come cheap, and Josh Allen has shown an ability to get the most out of his receivers in the past, so it's reasonable to expect that Thomas would fit well with Buffalo.

