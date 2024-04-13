Highlights Cody Williams is a sharpshooter with potential for improvement, fitting between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Ron Holland has defensive prowess and scoring ability, an ideal overall prospect at No. 4.

Reed Sheppard excels as a secondary playmaker and three-point shooter, with strong defensive instincts.

Currently 20-60, the Charlotte Hornets are projected to pick No. 4 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With two games remaining in the regular season, there isn’t much that would likely change between now and Apr. 14. The San Antonio Spurs (20-60) and Portland Trail Blazers (21-59) are too close in the standings to say that the Hornets will remain the odds-on favorite for the fourth overall pick. To that point, due to the NBA Draft Lottery, Charlotte can fall as far as ninth in the draft (or rise as high as first).

However, as a rebuilding team, the Hornets may pick the best available prospect no matter where their selection lands. Though drafting for fit would allow them to avoid issues such as the one that the Detroit Pistons now face, the Hornets have a new front-office regime and are searching for a head coach. While they aren’t at square one, there may not be much set in stone.

1 Cody Williams - F, Colorado

2023-24 stats: 11.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.6 APG, 55.2 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Colorado’s Cody Williams may be the best 3-and-D wing in the draft. 6-foot-8 and 185 pounds, Williams is a multipositional defender who’s shooting 41.5 percent from three. He only takes 1.7 threes per game, so Williams will need to increase his output in order to maximize his upside. Nonetheless, with his textbook form, quick release, and shooting range, he projects to be at least an above-average threat regardless.

Williams is also able to score off the dribble. Adept at finishing in the lane, he often finishes off of straight lines or in transition. However, he has a nascent 3-point playmaking ability. Furthermore, with a 39.7 free-throw attempt rate, Williams certainly knows how to draw contact.

Cody Williams — Advanced Stats Season TS% 3Pr FTr AST/TO 2023-24 62.0 .211 .397 0.79

With the Hornets, Williams could fit in cleanly between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Both players excel with the ball in their hands whether scoring or making reads. As a result, Williams will be able to play off of them, relocating around the 3-point circle.

2 Ron Holland - F, G-League Ignite

2023-24 stats: 19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.3 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 46.0 FG%, 24.0 3P%

Ron Holland may be the best prospect available at No. 4 even if he’s no longer the flavor of the day for draft enthusiasts. An athletic hybrid forward at 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, Holland has a higher baseline as a defender than most prospects due to his physical profile and motor alone.

However, Holland also has a real knack for playing defense. With great timing, anticipation, awareness, active hands, above-average lateral agility, and footwork, he’s a defensive playmaker and a constant threat to turn defense into offense. Last season, he averaged 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Ron Holland — Advanced Stats Season TS% 3Pr FTr AST/TO 2023-24 56.0 .213 .253 0.90

Speaking of scoring, Holland averaged 19.5 points per game on 46.0 percent shooting from the field and 24.0 percent from three. He excels in scoring off-the-dribble due to his ball-handling and athleticism. While he often finished around the rim, he’s capable of scoring all three levels. What’s more, Holland makes smart reads with the ball in his hands, averaging 3.3 steals per 36 minutes.

3 Reed Sheppard - G, Kentucky

2023-24 stats: 12.5 PPG, 4.5 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.7 BPG, 53.6 FG%, 52.1 3P%

If the Hornets want a prospect who can play off of Ball and Miller, Reed Sheppard could be their guy. Coming off the bench for Kentucky, Sheppard is capable of playing off-guard, demonstrating prowess as a catch-and-shoot threat. In 2023-24, he shot 52.1 percent from three, attempting 4.4 per game.

He’s also shown the ability to be the connective tissue of an offense with his decision-making. A solid pick-and-roll passer, particularly when finding the roll man, he can be a secondary or tertiary playmaker in Charlotte.

Reed Sheppard — Advanced Stats Season TS% 3Pr FTr AST/TO 2023-24 69.9 .548 .247 2.24

At 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds, he’s a bit undersized for a shooting guard. However, Sheppard could also play off the bench as the Sixth Man, which is a role that hasn’t been filled since the departure of Malik Monk. The SEC Rookie of the Year could stabilize their second unit. This season, Charlotte’s bench was tied for 25th in points per game (28.9).

Yet, what makes Sheppard worth a top-five pick isn’t his ability to play off of Miller or off the bench. It’s his defensive upside. Last season, Sheppard averaged 2.5 steals per game due to his terrific instincts.

4 Alexandre Sarr - C, Perth Wildcats

2023-24 stats: 9.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 50.0 FG%, 27.6 3P%

The best big men in the NBA are not primarily burly behemoths or rim-runners but skilled pivots. However, there’s still a solid mix of archetypes. In order to combat them, a team needs a center whose length, athleticism, and technique allow them to be versatile defenders.

7-foot-1 and 217 pounds, Alexandre Sarr is on the lighter side. However, his age (18) suggests he can add muscle mass without losing his explosiveness. In any case, he’s extraordinarily fluid, which also allows him to guard out in space. Averaging 3.1 blocks per 36 minutes, he’s also an impressive interior defender.

Alexandre Sarr — Advanced Stats Season TS% 3Pr FTr AST/TO 2023-24 56.9 .271 .383 1.00

Offensively, Sarr is hard to put in a box. In many ways, he’s a traditional pick-and-roll lob threat that can finish off dump-off passes and be a clean-up man on misses. Yet, he’s also displayed guard skills, including the ability to handle the ball in the open floor and shoot out to 3-point range.

5 Isaiah Collier - G, USC

2023-24 stats: 16.3 PPG, 4.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 49.0 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Isaiah Collier entered his freshman season at USC as projected to be a top-three pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, scouts grew disenchanted with Collier, despite him averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 49.0 percent shooting from the field.

Defensive inconsistency plagued Collier throughout the season, though there was plenty of variance in his scoring as well. Nonetheless, he’s a prototypical point guard prospect in many ways. 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the 19-year-old is an instinctual scorer who scores from the rim to the hashmark. However, his playmaking may be his best skill. He can make every pass off the dribble because of his timing, accuracy, and court vision.

Isaiah Collier — Advanced Stats Season TS% 3Pr FTr AST/TO 2023-24 56.7 .255 .497 1.29

With the Hornets, Collier could begin his career off the bench. He could also start beside Ball, playing a role similar to the one Terry Rozier had with Charlotte. There’s also the chance that the Hornets trade the injury-prime Ball, leaving Collier as the heir apparent as a franchise point guard.