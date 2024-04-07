Highlights Bronny James' draft potential is entwined with his father, LeBron James' free agency decisions.

His skills point towards NBA potential, but his college production has room for improvement.

Potential fits for Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft include the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Orlando Magic.

Bronny James is one of the more polarizing draft prospects in recent years, and his recent declaration for the 2024 NBA Draft has just added fuel to the fire.

For one, his father is LeBron James, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. To that point, his father is expected to become a free agent this offseason, and teams could draft James as a chess move that entices his father to sign with them. Secondly, James has shown himself to have an NBA-level basketball IQ and a skillset that could help him stay in the league for a long time. However, his production in his first season with the USC Trojans has left a lot to be desired.

James has retained his college eligibility for now. Linked to programs such as Oregon, Ohio State, and Duquesne, there’s no doubt that he could stay in college for at least one more season. However, if he keeps his name in the 2024 NBA Draft, there are several intriguing fits for him.

Philadelphia 76ers

Bronny James could be a rotation player on a championship contender

The Philadelphia 76ers are projected to have the No. 15 and No. 41 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. They’re unlikely to use their first-round pick on James unless they’re impressed by his workouts. Nonetheless, James could very well be available at No. 41.

In Philadelphia, James joins a barren roster that’s only guaranteed to have Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul Reed under contract. As a result, there’s a real opportunity for him to break into the rotation early.

Philadelphia 76ers — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 15 No. 41

Furthermore, Nick Nurse has a player development background as a longtime G League head coach. A proven head coach whose offensive philosophy plays to his strengths, James could thrive under Nurse.

Lastly, the Sixers have $58.4 million in projected practical cap space. If James’ father should enter free agency, they could sign him to a maximum contract.

New York Knicks

Bronny James could thrive under Tom Thibodeau

The New York Knicks are projected to have the No. 20, No. 25, and No. 38 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. James could feasibly be drafted by the Knicks in the first round, which could provide a much-needed boost to his confidence.

In New York, James lands on an Eastern Conference contender and one that’s a storied franchise as well. As a result, he’ll be in an environment that inspires growth. He may not receive many on-court opportunities early on because of this.

New York Knicks — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 20 No. 25 No. 38

However, Alec Burks is in the final season of his contract and there’s no guarantee OG Anunoby will re-sign either. Thus, a door could open for James to make a strong impression on Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Speaking of Thibodeau, there are few coaches with a better grasp of defensive principles. In time, his tutelage could transform James into a prized defender.

Projected to be $63.4 million over the cap, the Knicks can’t sign his father outright. But his father’s interest in playing for the franchise could lead to a sign-and-trade that involves Anunoby or Julius Randle.

Phoenix Suns

LeBron could join Bronny in Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are projected to have the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and there may not be a more poetic draft slot for James to fit in.

With the Suns, James lands on a championship contender with plenty of premier perimeter talent for him to learn from. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Eric Gordon each provide a different perspective and specialty. Furthermore, because of the stature of his father, they’re likely to genuinely care about his development.

That said, the primary reason that the Suns would draft James is the possibility of luring his father to Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 23

James, a point-forward by nature, would be a better fit beside Booker and Durant than Beal. Though Beal is a combo guard, he’s being asked to play point guard more often than usual, and there’s been a dramatic drop in his scoring numbers. Furthermore, the Big Three of Durant, Booker, and LeBron is more formidable than their current Big Three because James is a more efficient and versatile offensive threat.

A sign-and-trade would be necessary to get the deal done, but it’s not hard to imagine James being willing to play alongside Durant and Booker. He’ll also reunite with the last coach he won a championship with (Frank Vogel) and a player-turned-executive that he’s friends with (James Jones).

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have a great track record of player development

The San Antonio Spurs are projected to have the No. 4, No. 33, and No. 47 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. There’s almost no world in which they select James fourth overall. His namesake and outstanding pre-draft workouts could lead to him re-emerging as a lottery prospect. Nonetheless, he’s more likely to be selected with one of the team’s second-round picks.

For James, beginning his career with the San Antonio Spurs could be the catalyst to him staying in the league for a long time. James already has an advanced basketball IQ, but Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will help him see the game even better. In fact, because the Spurs have an exemplary player development program, James should grow in every area of the game. Because they’re rebuilding, he has a legitimate opportunity to work his way into the rotation down the line, putting his skills to the test in live games.

San Antonio Spurs — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 4 No. 33 No. 47

The Spurs are another team that could fascinate James’ father as a free agent. Though rebuilding, they appear to have the next face of the NBA in 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. LeBron is already a big fan of the big man. The presence of Popovich, whom LeBron has plenty of respect for, will play a part as well.

Perhaps most importantly, the Spurs are projected to have $34.4 million in cap space. This isn’t enough to sign James’ father outright. However, it would be easier for them to complete a sign-and-trade than a team projected to be over the cap. Landing both LeBron and Anthony Davis would be an ideal scenario, though improbable.

Orlando Magic

The Magic should be an attractive option for Bronny James

The Orlando Magic are projected to have the No. 48 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Though there’s a chance that James won’t be available that late in the draft, they may not hesitate to pick him, if so.

With the Magic, James finds himself on a young team that’s already become well-respected. Led by 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Orlando is on the verge of reaching the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020. To that point, Orlando has a blend of youth and competitiveness that’s only matched by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Orlando Magic — Projected 2024 NBA Draft Picks No. 48

Unlike the Thunder, the Magic only have three backcourt players under contract next season (Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black). None of them are considered natural off-ball threats. This is where James will find his opportunity to break into the rotation.

The hands-on player development of Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, which has been praised by Banchero, should attract James. So should the Magic prove themselves capable of transforming players like Black, Banchero, and Suggs into legitimate 3-point threats?

However, the Magic’s allure also extends to his father. Orlando is only projected to have $20.8 million in cap space, but they have $19.4 million in non-guaranteed salary and an $11 million club option on Joe Ingles’ contract. As a result, they could easily free up the cap space needed to sign LeBron to a max contract.