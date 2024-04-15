Highlights A shallow NBA draft this year means options are limited; players like Alexandre Sarr offer balanced potential.

Zaccharie Risacher provides a professional and polished presence, enhancing the Detroit Pistons' young core's potential.

Ron Holland offers an immediate contribution to the NBA, adding valuable experience and stability to the Detroit Pistons' team.

The NBA season could not have ended any earlier for the Detroit Pistons.

Their final game of the year, a 28-point loss versus the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs, epitomized the Pistons' experience this season; an extremely disappointing affair sprinkled with generational levels of failure. It was that bad.

Thankfully, it’s over with, and the fans have something to look forward to in two months. The NBA Draft offers an opportunity to restart for the Pistons even though the circumstances of this year’s draft are unique compared to past classes.

This year’s class is one of the most shallow in recent memory. There are no Victor Wembanyamas or Zion Williamsons in this draft. This is not the year to expect a game-changer to arrive at your franchise.

To the Pistons’ credit, they don’t need a game-changer in their roster. What the draft is for them is an opportunity to supplement their current stars with additional pieces to beef up their roster. There are a couple of options, each of which presents something different, depending on which direction the Pistons project themselves to go in after their disastrous season.

1 Alexandre Sarr – Center

A safe balance between upside and floor

Much of the NBA Draft process is finding the right prospect who satisfies a front-court executive’s desire for a high-upside pick and a head coach’s request for a win-now piece. Most players in this year’s class cater more for the latter. Alexandre Sarr is your best bet to satisfy both parties.

Alexandre Sarr's Stats - 2023-24 NBL Season Category Stat G 27 PPG 9.4 REB 4.3 FG% 52.0% 3PA 1.8 3PT% 28.6% BLK 1.5 Height/Weight 7-1/224lbs

GIVEMESPORT currently has Sarr as the projected number one overall pick and for good reason. At present, Sarr is a good defensive center who can help Detroit’s 26th-ranked defense. In the future, he can develop into a two-way force whose developing three-point shot can complement Jaren Duren’s muscle inside the paint.

There is still risk attached to Sarr, especially since his potential isn’t as sky-high as your typical number-one pick. Still, if the goal is to make Troy Weaver and Monty Williams both happy, Sarr might be your best bet.

2 Zaccharie Risacher – Forward

A polished and high-IQ prospect who can help Detroit win now

For all their struggles, the Pistons have a talented roster at their disposal. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are set to be their backcourt of the future, Ausar Thompson is the Swiss army knife wingman every contender needs, while Jalen Duren is a strong big man who provides plenty of girth down low. They have playmakers, a do-it-all piece, and a big down low. Who can focus on solely getting buckets?

Enter Zaccharie Risacher.

Zaccharie Risacher's Stats - French and EuroLeague Category Stat G 82 PPG 7.0 REB 2.5 FG% 47.6% 3PA 2.3 3PT% 40.7% Height/Weight 6-9/210lbs

Risacher may not have Sarr’s upside, but he makes up for it with a proven resume in professional leagues in Europe. He also offers intriguing lineup options for Detroit should they field him beside Duren, Thompson, Ivey, and Cunningham. With all the running their young core could potentially do, they need someone who can finish plays from the perimeter. Risacher is that guy.

3 Ron Holland – Forward

The most NBA-ready player in the draft

The magic word that gets coaches and front office executives to go head over heels for any prospect: NBA-ready. In this year’s draft class, Ron Holland is the player of choice.

Ron Holland's Stats - NBA G-League Category Stat G 14 PPG 20.6 REB 6.6 AST 3.0 STL 2.5 FG% 44.5% Height/Weight 6-8/206lbs

During his team in the NBA G-League Ignite, Holland proved he could contribute to any NBA team immediately. In a Pistons team that needs to win now, having someone who can put up numbers immediately is much appreciated.

The concern with Holland lies in fit. He isn’t a plus-shooter, which could cause problems in situations when he plays with Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren. In a draft that’s lacking in franchise players, it might just be a gamble that Troy Weaver is willing to take. If all else fails, take the best player available. Holland might just be that guy.

4 Dalton Knecht – Guard

A stable and trusted piece that can help Detroit’s present

Talent is not the problem of the Detroit Pistons. What they lack in the team are professionals who can supplement their younger pieces; and players who can provide stability while their core figures things out during their development phase. If there was a time to pick someone who is proven and mature, it would be in this draft.

Dalton Knecht is that guy in this draft.

Dalton Knecht's Stats - Tennessee (2023-24) Category Stat G 36 PPG 21.7 FG% 45.8% STL 0.7 3PA 6.5 3PT% 39.7 Height/Weight 6-6/197lbs

Knecht will come in and immediately produce for the Pistons. Arguably the best shooter in the draft, he fits in well as a drive-and-kick option beside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, and a floor spacer who won’t interfere with Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren. You can’t go wrong with adding more shooting to your roster. Knecht is your guy for that.

The issue with Knecht lies in his limited upside and a tricky fit with the rest of Detroit’s roster. Growth opportunities are limited with Knecht; whoever he is now is who he will probably be in five years. Plus, he’s a two-guard, which means he would be fighting for minutes with Cunningham and Ivey.

5 Matas Buzelis – Forward

A proven professional to pair with Detroit’s young talent

The blueprint for the Detroit Pistons’ future success seems to hinge on their ability to embrace versatility in their DNA. Cunningham and Ivey have meshed well sharing combo guard duties for the Pistons. Thompson is the very definition of versatile play as Detroit’s blossoming defensive anchor.

There are times when versatility can be risky. You can practice 1000 moves, but if you don’t master at least one of them, you’re as good as dead on the battlefield. An expanded tool kit or proven skill; where do you go?

Matas Buzelis happens to offer a happy balance between the two.

Matas Buzelis' Stats - NBA G-League Category Stat G 26 PPG 14.3 REB 6.9 BLK 2.1 FG% 44.8% Height/Weight 6-10/209lbs

He may not have star-level upside, but the Pistons don’t need that given their core pieces. What Buzelis offers is a good amount of versatility that is supplemented by years of professional experience. That last bit matters. Getting to play in the pros means being surrounded by an environment that’s win-first. That pushes players to lessen the fluff when on the court and utilize the right skills that will help their team win.

That’s exactly what Buzelis can bring to the table. He has a deep tool kit while having the experience to know when to use which skills in certain situations. The Pistons need to win now. Here’s to hoping he knows what to do to help them in racking up W’s.