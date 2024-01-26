Highlights Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs show long-term potential as they develop their skills together. Room to grow in playmaking and shooting.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder form a lethal duo with their scoring abilities.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic have shown promise as adept scorers. Need to improve three-point shooting and playmaking to become the deadliest duo.

The NBA is very much in a transitional phase. Sure, there is an abundance of already-established stars making waves across the league and pushing their way toward a title, but there are plenty of younger squads, with young players ready to make an impact and statement.

Some have been around for a few years now, like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, while others, like Oklahoma City Thunder stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are just getting their feet wet. Plenty of franchises already have their future cornerstones that have yet to hit their prime. With the league facing a new wave of young stars, GIVEMESPORT lists the best duos under 25 in the NBA.

Victor Wembanya & Devin Vassell – San Antonio Spurs

Ages: 20 & 23

In just 38 games, Victor Wembanyama has already proven he can be the superstar the San Antonio Spurs expect him to be. He can score, he can rebound, and he can block the ball at elite levels at 20 years old. Of course, there's still lots of room to grow, with his playmaking and shooting being very much works-in-progress. While the Spurs are far from a great team, let alone a good one, there's some long-term hope in the way he and combo guard-forward Devin Vassell can grow together.

The 23-year-old isn't the playmaker Wembanyama sorely needs to elevate his game further, but, he's a great secondary scorer who's developing daily as a shooter. He's knocked down 36.6 percent of his threes across his four years in the league and could benefit from more spacing as the Spurs flesh out their roster.

San Antonio Spurs – Duo Shot Distribution Victor Wembanyama Devin Vassell Shot Distance FGA FG % FGA FG % Less Than 5 Ft. 231 72.7 107 72.9 5-9 Ft. 73 35.6 48 43.8 10-14 Ft. 49 30.6 54 51.9 15-19 Ft. 59 32.2 73 41.1 20-24 Ft. 43 27.9 76 40.8 25-29 Ft. 154 28.6 192 34.9

As it stands, the two alone can't change the course of the team, but with a potentially high pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and a second one coming via the Toronto Raptors should they land outside their top-six protection, the duo may become far more lethal in years to come.

Jalen Williams & Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder

Ages: 22 & 21

Although Chet Holmgren missed his entire rookie season, another member of the Oklahoma City Thunder had an opportunity to showcase his talents. Jalen Williams appeared in 75 games last season and started in 62 of them. He averaged 14.1 points on 52.1 percent shooting to go with his 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. His performance in the final few months of the season saw him take a step up, averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.5 rebounds in March alone.

Jalen Williams – 2023-24 Month-to-Month progression Months Points Assists FG % 3PT% October 15.5 4.5 47.9 35.7 November 17.9 3.5 51.8 32.3 December 18.8 4.2 52.8 50.0 January 20.2 5.6 59.3 51.4

Now with a more complete roster surrounding Williams, with both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren averaging great numbers, one might have assumed this would have come at the cost of the 22-year-old's production. That assumption would be wrong, as Williams is averaging 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, making him a clear second or third option to score.

Holmgren, on the other hand, has settled in nicely with this rising Thunder squad. His splits are pretty modest, averaging 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, but it's in his efficiency that he's turned heads. He's shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three, taking just over four shots from deep each game.

The two may not be flashy as Gilgeous-Alexander turned 25 in July 2023, but a duo of Williams and Holmgren is scary. With so many scoring options on that team, it'll be a tall task for opposing teams to guard everyone properly.

Franz Wagner & Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

Ages: 22 & 21

The Orlando Magic had been in an awkward transitional period before the 2022-23 season, slowly stacking prospects in hopes that one would turn into a bonafide star. In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Magic selected Jalen Suggs with the fifth pick and Franz Wagner with the eighth pick, but it was the latter who showed a higher ceiling in his rookie season.

The year after, the Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick and his fit alongside Wagner seemed to be quite promising. Both are adept scorers, with Wagner averaging 18.6 points and Banchero dropping 20.0 per game. They have both taken yet another step forward in 2023-24 and the results are showing in the team's modest 23-21 record. They may not be title contenders just yet, but the pieces are there.

Franz Wagner & Paolo Banchero – 2023–24 Advanced Stats Wagner Banchero Offensive Rating 110.2 110.8 Defensive Rating 109.3 113.2 Usage % 25.4 29.3 Total Scoring % 56.5 53.6

If they want to become the deadliest duo in the league, their offense, particularly their three-point shooting, will need some major improvement. That could come with better playmaking to find both players more open, but it'll also require them to develop more fluid shooting motions and search for better looks.

Darius Garland & Evan Mobley – Cleveland Cavaliers

Ages: 24 & 22

24-year-old Darius Garland has developed nicely with the Cleveland Cavaliers, finding his way as a capable scorer and passer in a crowded backcourt with Donovan Mitchell. The Cavaliers' frontcourt isn't less crowded, either, as Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have been holding it down.

With constant rumors that Mitchell would rather play in a big market, Garland could soon be asked to be "the guy" in Cleveland. This would result in a three-headed monster of Garland, Mobley, and Allen. Mobley is 6'11" and has some mobility, and Garland is already a proven All-Star.

Evan Mobley – 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Defense Category Defended FGA Defended FG % Overall 19.9 44.1 2 Pointers 14.5 47.7 3 Pointers 5.4 34.5 Less Than 6 Feet 9.8 52.4 Less Than 10 Feet 11.8 52.4 Greater Than 15 Feet 7.0 31.1

This dynamic duo could be the inverse of the Spurs, who have Vassell supporting Wembanyama. With Mobley's ceiling being very good, and Garland's ceiling being great, the duo could be a fearsome pick-and-roll tandem in the Midwest for years to come.

Ja Morant & Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies

Ages: 24

Ja Morant has rapidly ascended to stardom in the NBA, earning two All-Star selections. Known for his explosive athleticism and dynamic playmaking, he has become an established star and a central figure for the Grizzlies. Despite his success on the court, Morant has faced challenges, including a 25-game suspension due to off-court issues. His impact when playing, however, remains undeniable, with his ability to score and facilitate for the team.

Jaren Jackson Jr., on the other hand, is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has proven to be one of the league's elite shot blockers. His defensive prowess, combined with his capacity to score effectively, makes him a valuable asset for the Grizzlies. Together, they form a potent combination that has been central to the team's regular season success, but will need to improve further to get over their playoff hump.

Jaren Jackson Jr. – 2023-24 Usage Categories Stats Usage % 28.2 % of Grizzlies' Points 30.6 % of Grizzlies' Blocks 40.0 % of Grizzlies' 3PT FGM 21.5

It won't happen this season, as Morant is out for the season with a torn labrum, and their inclusion on this list won't last long as they're both turning 25 this year, but, still, the two are the most accomplished young duo so far and have a truly bright future in Memphis.