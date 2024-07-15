Highlights The Big Ten produces quality NBA players, including role players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and former high draft picks like D'Angelo Russell.

Draymond Green is an impactful defender despite his waning athleticism, with eight All-Defense selections showcasing his value.

Franz Wagner emerges as one of the NBA's best young talents, showcasing versatility and growing into a potential future All-Star.

The ability for basketball's best young talent to play only one year of college basketball or opt to play outside the NCAA landscape altogether has changed the current outlook for college basketball. That hasn't always been the case, though, as playing in the NCAA was viewed as the best option for a top prospect until recently.

While its rivalries and all-time talent don't match up with the star-studded blue bloods of the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC), the Big Ten has produced several Hall-of-Famers and All-Star talents throughout NBA history. Several of the conference's most accomplished NBA talents, such as Mike Conley and Draymond Green , are still in the league today.

Even in what can be viewed as a weaker era in terms of star power in college basketball, the Big Ten continues to produce quality NBA players. There are a number of role players from the conference around the league, including Tim Hardaway Jr. and Eric Gordon , but there are also a handful of rising stars making their mark in recent seasons.

5 D'Angelo Russell - Ohio State

A former All-Star with a streaky skillset

D'Angelo Russell was selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft as the top guard prospect after an excellent lone collegiate season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Brought in during the L.A. Lakers ' rebuild, Russell was given the opportunity to show off his offensive skills as a rookie, even starting 48 games in his first year while playing alongside Kobe Bryant .

After a couple of decent seasons in Los Angeles, the Lakers decided Russell wasn't their next star guard and quickly shipped him to the Brooklyn Nets . An injury-riddled first year with the Nets led to what remains Russell's best individual season in 2018-19 when he was named an All-Star and nearly won Most Improved Player. Russell led an inexperienced Brooklyn team to the postseason before the franchise moved on from that core.

D'Angelo Russell 2023-24 Stats & Shooting Category Stats PPG 18.0 APG 6.3 RPG 3.1 TS% 58.8%

Russell has continued to bounce around the league in recent years, taking over for an injured Stephen Curry for 33 games before landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves , where he spent parts of four seasons as the team's streaky starting point guard. Minnesota realized the franchise needed a more poised and experienced floor general for future playoff runs, eventually sending him back to the Lakers in a three-way deal for Mike Conley.

Russell has been a more controlled and efficient player since returning to the Lakers. His shooting has risen to career-high levels with the opportunity to work more off the ball as a secondary playmaker, which often hasn't been the case throughout the 28-year-old's career. Russell remains a borderline All-Star in a conference loaded with talented guards.

Russell may not have lived up to his lofty draft selection, but he has improved his efficiency in recent seasons and proven his worth in the league as a shoot-first combo guard capable of catching fire at any instant.

4 Draymond Green - Michigan State

Still one of the league's most impactful defenders

Draymond Green , despite a decorated college career with the Michigan State Spartans, slipped to the Golden State Warriors during the second round in 2012. As the 35th pick in the draft, Green had much to prove in the NBA. After playing behind the team's veterans for a couple of seasons, he seized the opportunity and hasn't looked back.

Green solidified himself as a vital piece of the Warriors' core during his first championship run in 2015. Known for his fiery presence on and off the court, Green established himself as one of the NBA's most versatile and effective defenders, eventually capturing a Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2017. One could argue he should have more, but his eight All-Defense selections speak for themselves.

Even with waning athleticism, Green has stayed effective into his 30s because of his underrated playmaking and elite awareness on both sides of the ball. Even after a few underwhelming campaigns as the only healthy member of the Warriors' big three, Green returned to being an extremely valuable presence during Golden State's title run in 2021-22.

Draymond Green 2023-24 Stats & Shooting Category Stats PPG 8.6 APG 6.0 RPG 7.2 TS% 58.7%

Now 33 years old, Green is safely out of his prime and entering the twilight of his career, but he proved to be his same impactful self during a disappointing year for the Warriors. Green is the most accomplished former Big Ten player in the league today, but no longer the best, and it's clear his effectiveness is waning as Golden State's dynasty comes to a close.

3 OG Anunoby - Indiana

A steady presence on both ends of the court

In hindsight, the Toronto Raptors drafted a steal in OG Anunoby with the 23rd selection in 2017. Anunoby has had a slow-and-steady rise to two-way royalty in his career, beginning as a defensive scrapper before playing behind Kawhi Leonard during the Raptors' championship season.

Anunoby has noticeably improved nearly every season since he was drafted, showcasing a refined shooting stroke and a bit more shot-creating punch. His underrated athleticism and defensive abilities have always been there, so his evolving offensive skillset has only made him more valuable in recent years.

OG Anunoby's 2023-24 Stats & Shooting Category Stats PPG 14.7 RPG 4.2 SPG 1.7 TS% 59.1%

Anunoby remains one of the more unheralded defenders in the league, with over two stocks (steals + blocks) per game and elite versatility. Now, he will remain a part of a new-look New York Knicks team that figures to be one of the NBA's most talented defensive units. His pairing with Mikal Bridges could make for the league's most feared defensive duo.

For the Knicks to make a deep playoff run, Anunoby must continue to carry his weight as an efficient 3-and-D option. However, considering Anunoby boasts a skillset that has improved consistently and has already played a key role for a championship team, it seems the Knicks made the correct call signing him to a massive new extension. At only 26 years old, the next few years are projected to be the best of the former Hoosier's career.

2 Franz Wagner - Michigan

Up-and-coming star unfazed by the spotlight

Franz Wagner may not have led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship appearance like his brother Moe did. Still, the younger Wagner has already proven himself as one of the league's best young two-way talents through just three NBA seasons.

Selected seventh overall by the Orlando Magic in 2021, Wagner burst onto the scene as precisely what the franchise could have wanted, and more, as he posted one of the most surprisingly impressive rookie campaigns. Wagner quickly established himself as a positive playmaker, defender, and inside scorer from the first few months of his career.

Wagner dodged the sophomore slump, posting improvements in every facet of his game while also taking on a role as one of Orlando's leaders. He posted an all-around effective and efficient season as he began to coexist alongside the Magic's newest star, Paolo Banchero . The two led Orlando back to the postseason in their second season together.

Franz Wagner's 2023-24 Stats & Shooting Category Stats PPG 19.7 APG 3.7 RPG 5.3 TS% 57.5%

While Wagner continued to make his impact felt during the franchise's most competitive seasons since 2012, his three-point shooting took a concerning step back. His scoring from elsewhere remained the same, while his impact on the other aspects of the game also remained strong.

Wagner was vital to the Magic's recent season and will continue to be a huge part of the franchise after signing a max extension this summer. His shooting consistency must return to achieve stardom, but the 22-year-old is clearly on an All-Star trajectory as one of the league's most well-rounded young stars.

1 Jaren Jackson Jr. - Michigan State

A ferocious shot-blocker and underrated offensive talent

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first young prospect drafted to usher in a new era for the Memphis Grizzlies . A franchise known for its gritty defense, the Grizzlies kept that team image by bringing in Jackson Jr, a feared rim-protector from the moment he stepped on an NBA court.

Jackson Jr's offensive game was surprisingly fluid for a rookie big man en route to a top-5 Rookie of the Year finish, which led to a much more impressive second campaign. His scoring efficiency blossomed, and his three-point attempts doubled, solidifying Jackson Jr. as one of the NBA's best stretch bigs. While shooting big men are common in today's league, it's rare to see a big man so effective on both defense and shooting from deep.

Jackson Jr. responded to an injury-riddled 2020-21 campaign with his first All-Defensive selection in 2021-22 while leading the league in blocks. His abilities on both sides of the ball may have progressed in different years, but these improvements have culminated in a two-way All-Star big man.

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 2023-24 Stats & Shooting Category Stats PPG 22.5 RPG 5.5 BPG 1.6 TS% 55.2%

Playing alongside Ja Morant , Jackson Jr. was able to help lead the Grizzlies on an impressive playoff run while capturing Defensive Player of the Year honors and earning his first All-Star appearance in 2022. For the second straight year, Jackson Jr. led the NBA in blocks with a monstrous 3.0 BPG to cap off his best season.

In Morant's absence, Jackson Jr. stepped up as the team's primary scorer, with most of Memphis' roster riddled by injury in 2023-24. His scoring numbers may have improved, but the team suffered mightily without their superstar point guard. With Morant's expected return in 2024-25, the Grizzlies should again be among the league's most competitive teams, and Jackson Jr. should continue to show why he is the best current NBA player from the Big Ten.