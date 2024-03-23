Highlights Leonard Miller showed promise in the G-League Ignite but struggles with limited NBA playing time.

Jaden Hardy's stats may drop, but his potential with the Mavericks is evident.

Scoot Henderson and Jonathan Kuminga are adapting to the NBA, each showing signs of growth.

The G-League Ignite, a platform for young basketball players to experience playing at a professional level, is in its final season as a result of the NIL development.

The NBA announced on Thursday that it would be shutting down its developmental program since it could no longer off the financial benefits that the NCAA could with the addition of NIL deals.

Despite the Ignite being very short-lived, it did do what it intended: develop high-level NBA talent under the NBA brand, and impose the G-League as a whole as the second-best league in the world, full of players who are good enough to be on an NBA roster.

With its brief lifespan soon to enter the NBA history books, here’s a look at the five best players to come out of the G-League Ignite.

1 Jalen Green

Green is the epitome of what the Ignite represented

Jalen Green, one of the very first players to join the team, is currently the best player to have played for the Ignite. Averaging 19.2 points, five rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season with the Houston Rockets, Green is the epitome of what the Ignite represented.

Opting to compete against professionals rather than to play in college, Green’s development proved to be effective. With the Ignite in their inaugural 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

His game not only translated to the NBA, but improved. Although the Ignite experiment ultimately didn’t work out, Green was the model for what it hoped to achieve.

Playing against professionals rather than kids in college, at least for Green, provided a more valuable experience that resulted in a more polished game.

Green Stats Comparison Team PPG RPG APG Ignite 17.9 4.1 2.8 2023-24 Rockets 19.2 5.0 3.3

He also has a field goal percentage this season of 42 percent, and a three-point percentage of 32.7 percent.

Green now finds himself on an interesting Rockets roster, outplaying expectations but surrounded by much more talented teams. Whether Green's legacy will be the best of the Ignite bunch is still yet to be determined.

The suns of these players' careers are only just starting to rise, and the landscape upon which they'll set is still being sculpted. As of now, though, Green is the best player to come out of the Ignite.

2 Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga's game has translated well to this Warriors team

One of the big parts of the Golden State Warriors still being in contention, Jonathan Kuminga is developing into a stellar forward.

With the Ignite, Kuminga averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the 2021-22 season. Although his game has translated very well to the NBA, he hasn’t significantly improved, with some stats increasing and some decreasing.

Kuminga Stats Comparison Team PPG RPG APG Ignite 15.8 7.2 2.7 Warriors 16.4 4.7 2.1

It is important to note, however, that his field goal percentage has seen a marked improvement. So, while he may not be improving in all aspects immediately, he is getting more efficient with his usage.

Kuminga Shooting Comparison Team FG% 3P% Ignite 38.7% 24.6% Warriors 53.4% 32.7%

Considering the jump in playing time he’s seen this year, it’s only reasonable that he will continue to improve his game and prove the effectiveness of the Ignite organization.

3 Scoot Henderson

Henderson is an extremely athletic guard with promise

The second most intriguing player in last year’s NBA Draft (behind once-in-a-generation prospect Victor Wembanyama), Scoot Henderson is the third-best player to come out of the Ignite.

Playing for the Ignite in the 2022-23 season, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.1 steals with a 42.9 field goal percentage. Although his field goal percentage has slightly decreased since his time in the G-League, this is partially due to his ability to finish at the rim while still adapting to the NBA.

Henderson Shooting Comparison Team FG% 3P% Ignite 42.9% 27.5% Trail Blazers 37.2% 29.7%

Possessing insane athleticism with a first step faster than a speeding bullet, Henderson is a fearless driver and the idea that his driving game won’t improve certainly won’t be from a lack of effort. He’s shown flashes of being a great player in his 50 games on an NBA court, and should develop into an effective guard for the Portland Trail Blazers.

4 Jaden Hardy

Although not taking the league by storm, Hardy is improving his efficiency

Jaden Hardy, a six-foot-four guard, is the fourth-best player to have played for the Ignite. Hardy was taken with the 37th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

He was a talented scorer with the Ignite, but his basic numbers aren’t as impressive on the big stage.

Hardy Stats Comparison Team PPG RPG APG Ignite 17.7 4.6 3.2 Mavericks 7.5 1.7 1.6

However, Hardy is becoming a better quality player with the time he’s being given. This season he’s averaging 7.5 points per game on an average of 6.7 attempts.

Hardy Shooting Percentage Comparison Team FG% 3P% Ignite 35.1% 26.9% Mavericks 40.9% 36.7%

He might not look as impressive as he did with the Ignite, but Hardy is a promising young player for the Mavericks who has a chance to find his role within an extremely intriguing Mavericks squad.

5 Leonard Miller

With a major difference between the Ignite and NBA, Miller's game is still developing

Leonard Miller, playing for the Ignite in the 2022-23 season, is the fifth-best player to have played for the team. He was taken with the 33rd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Of all the players on this list, the biggest discrepancies between levels of play come with Miller’s game.

Miller Stats Comparison Team PPG RPG APG Ignite 18.0 11.0 1.6 2023-24 Timberwolves 1.7 1.3 0.6

He also averaged just a shave under one block and steal per game, with a 55.6 field goal percentage and a 64.3 true shooting percentage while with the Ignite. While his numbers are nowhere near as effective as they were with the Ignite, he's also not getting near as much playing time. He's only gotten the chance to touch the NBA court nine times this season.

Originally a guard, Miller hit a growth spurt and is now a six-foot-ten forward with a seven-foot-two wingspan and the handles of a playmaker. Showing flashes of high basketball IQ with his passing ability as well, Miler’s potential is only just beginning to show.