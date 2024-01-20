Highlights Victor Wembanyama, an international star with immense potential, is considered a generational talent and could surpass LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

The 21st century has seen the NBA welcome a plethora of international talents into their ranks. Over the years, several players have proven themselves to be all-time greats, with some even making the Hall of Fame. The likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, and Yao Ming, are just some of the international players who have cemented their status as legends.

That said, the league is still ripe with superstars who hail from outside the United States. In fact, some of them have already sealed their place in the Hall of Fame, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić, but they are just three of the foreigners who have made their mark in the league.

In 2023, the NBA plays host to several bright and young international players. Most notably, Victor Wembanyama joined the league this season. But, he is just one of the many. So, without further ado, here are the five up-and-coming international stars in the NBA.

5 Jonathan Kuminga

Country: Democratic Republic of Congo

Despite having spent his later teen years in the United States, Jonathan Kuminga was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo and started playing basketball there at the age of two. Kuminga made his international debut back in 2022 when the country was participating in Africa's 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.

But, what makes Kuminga an up-and-coming talent? Well, much like Shaedon Sharpe, Kuminga's physical specs are incredible. Standing six-foot-seven, he is an athletic freak with incredible strength to boot. What's more, he is a capable defender, who can guard almost every position on the court. Couple that with the fact that his scoring has steadily improved over the years, and it's clear that the Golden State Warriors have something special in their young forward.

Jonathan Kuminga – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % 2021-22 9.3 3.3 0.9 51.3 33.6 2022-23 9.9 3.4 1.9 52.5 37.0 2023-24 13.6 4.3 1.5 51.3 30.7

Although he's currently in his third year with Golden State, he's expressed his discontent with his lack of consistent minutes during crunch time. As such, his name has circulated in trade rumors of late. Despite that, he's shaping up to be a great player who will help whichever team he's with.

4 Shaedon Sharpe

Country: Canada

At this point, it would seem as though Europe has all the top international talents in the NBA, but that couldn't be further from the truth. The United States' neighbors to the North have also produced some incredible players over the years, including NBA legend Steve Nash, and current All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Portland Trail Blazers managed to snag such talent from across the border in Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh overall pick back in 2022. The most incredible thing about him is his naturally gifted physique. He has both size and athleticism on his side, along with the ability to score the ball at will.

Shaedon Sharpe – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % 2022-23 9.9 3.0 1.2 47.2 36.0 2023-24 15.9 5.0 2.9 40.6 33.3

Despite his stats going up overall, his efficiency has dipped in his sophomore season. This isn't a knock against Sharpe, either. Given the team is now in a rebuilding phase, his usage has gone up, and some adjustments were to be expected. Nevertheless, he's a skilled player who should help the Trail Blazers in this new era.

3 Franz Wagner

Country: Germany

At 22 years old, Franz Wagner is another one of the most talented young international players in the NBA. Plying his craft with the Orlando Magic, he's currently forming a solid duo alongside 2022 No.1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero. He is an incredible player capable of scoring and defending, a legitimate two-way player.

Having grown up in Berlin, Germany, Wagner likely idolized his German predecessor, Dirk Nowitzki. Now, he plays alongside his brother Moritz Wagner and is considered by many to be the best German player in the league. His stats and performances on the court are proof of just that.

Franz Wagner – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % 2021-22 15.2 4.5 2.9 46.8 35.4 2022-23 18.6 4.1 3.5 48.5 36.1 2023-24 20.9 5.9 3.9 46.7 28.8

In many ways, Wagner's play on the court shows a lot of potential and his increased scoring over the years shows he's on the right path. He just needs to sort out his three-point shooting if he expects to break through to the next level, but there's still lots of time to grow on that front.

2 Alperen Şengün

Country: Turkey

Victor Wembanyama isn't the only talented international player in the frontcourt. Playing in the No. 5 spot, the Houston Rockets have incredible talent of their own in Alperen Şengün. Born in Giresun, Turkey, Şengün is a player whose rise to superstardom was least expected. After all, while he was selected with the 16th overall pick back in 2021, many didn't expect him to become a potential All-Star level talent.

Alperen Şengün – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists FG % 3PT % 2021-22 9.6 5.5 2.6 47.4 24.8 2022-23 14.8 9.0 3.9 55.3 33.3 2023-24 21.6 8.9 4.8 53.9 28.4

Fondly referred to by many as "Baby Jokic," Şengün is a talented passer and can score with the best of them. In fact, outside of Fred VanVleet, it is Şengün who is the floor general for the Rockets. He is certainly a key piece of the young core that the Rockets have assembled, alongside Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green. With averages of 21.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, his ceiling is truly high.

1 Victor Wembanyama

Country: France

Unsurprisingly, Victor Wembanyama, despite still being a rookie, tops the list thanks to his incredible skill set, especially for a man of his height. Hailing from Le Chesnay, France, Wembanyama had the opportunity to play pro basketball with the Metropolitans 92 in Levallois-Perret, in the Paris metropolitan area.

While he impressed in Europe, both in the EuroLeague and with the French national team, he has already making waves in the United States, proving why the San Antonio Spurs were right to take him with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Victor Wembanyama – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds Assists Blocks FG % 3PT % 2021-22 – ASVEL 9.4 5.1 0.8 1.8 47.3 26.0 2022-23 – Metro 92 21.6 10.4 2.4 3.0 47.0 27.5 2023-24 – Spurs 19.6 10.3 3.0 3.2 45.9 29.2

As we reach the halfway point of the 2023-24 season, he seems to be headed toward winning Rookie of the Year honors. As he continues to develop under coach Gregg Popovich, he'll likely become All-NBA-worthy in a few years. After all, he's already leading the league in blocks with 3.2 per game. It won't be long before he leads in other categories as well.