Highlights Many talented teams with winning records have missed out on the playoffs due to limited playoff positions.

The Phoenix Suns hold the record for being the winningest team to miss the playoffs, and in multiple seasons.

The addition of the Play-In Tournament has made it easier for teams to make the NBA playoffs.

With the addition of the Play-In Tournament in 2020, one could make the argument that the current era has become the easiest in NBA history to make the playoffs. With eight teams per conference, plus two for the Play-In, a total of twenty out of thirty teams have the potential to reach the NBA Finals.

As more teams make it into the postseason, more teams will also have a chance to grow the popularity of the franchise, league, and sport, overall. It results in further potential as teams that would have given up earlier in the season now vie for a chance to reach the final stage.

Before the arrival of the Play-In Tournament, a wide variety of winning teams ended up missing their chance at a playoff berth, due to other teams above them simply being better.

The teams in question were often loaded with talent and potential. They also frequently posted dominant records, but due to the limited playoff positions available, and other teams outperforming them, they missed out on potentially great runs.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the five teams with the best records to never make it to the NBA Playoffs.

5 2014-15 Oklahoma City Thunder (45-37)

Thunder finished 45-37, but the season was derailed by injuries

The 2014-15 Oklahoma City Thunder were loaded with talent. Headlined by a big duo of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, and supporting talent such as Serge Ibaka, expectations were high. The Thunder were in the midst of their seventh season in Oklahoma City, after being relocated from Seattle in 2008.

They had also made the playoffs for six straight seasons and were looking to make it seven.

The primary factor which derailed the team was injuries. Prior to the season beginning, Durant was diagnosed with a fractured right foot and ended up missing the first 17 games of the season. Meanwhile, Westbrook missed 14 out of those 17 games with a fractured hand.

This led to the Thunder getting off to an abysmal 5-12 start, but they picked it back up when Durant returned on Dec. 2 and went 11-5 that month.

Oklahoma City Thunder – 2014–15 Stats Categories Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook Serge Ibaka Points 25.4 28.1 14.3 Rebounds 6.6 7.3 7.8 Assists 4.1 8.6 0.9 FG % 51.0 42.6 47.6 3PT% 40.3 29.9 37.6

However, just a few weeks later, Durant suffered an ankle injury and would go on to play sporadically, on-and-off until February 2015, when he underwent a procedure that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

This ultimately became too much to bear for the team, and they finished in ninth place in the Western Conference at 45-37. They were the only winning team in the West to miss the playoffs that season, as the other eight teams all had winning records.

4 2017-18 Denver Nuggets (46-36)

46-36 finish went on to represent growing pains for a future championship club

The Denver Nuggets were a great team in 2018, even though their ultimate results didn’t show it. With emerging young talent with the likes of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Gary Harris, it appeared the team was destined for greatness. They would ultimately reach that greatness a few years later, but in 2018, the cold, hard reality set in.

Fresh off promoting a new general manager and president of operations during the offseason, the new-identity Nuggets were ready for their first winning season since 2013. They ultimately got there with a strong November in which they went 9-5. They also went 5-1 in April, but sprinkled in between were months just below average.

Denver Nuggets – 2017–18 Stats Categories Nikola Jokić Jamal Murray Gary Harris Points 18.5 16.7 17.5 Rebounds 10.7 3.7 2.6 Assists 6.1 3.4 2.9 FG % 49.9 45.1 48.5 3PT % 39.6 37.8 39.6

They went just 7-8 in both December and January, and with a loaded Western Conference that year which was headlined by the 65-17 Rockets and 58-24 Warriors, that simply was not good enough. The Nuggets ultimately finished in ninth place with a 46-36 record, ten games over .500.

It may not have been good enough in 2018, but it ushered in a new era of Nuggets basketball which saw Jokić and Murray emerge as stars in the coming seasons, culminating in a championship in 2023. Therefore, the outcome of the 2017-18 season can be looked at as the growing pains of a future championship team, and the majority of Nuggets fans would be okay with that.

3 2008-09 Phoenix Suns (46-36)

Suns were loaded with talent and finished 46-36, but it was just short

When looking back on teams loaded with talent that failed to miss the playoffs, the 2008-09 Phoenix Suns must be considered. Stars such as Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Nash, and Amar’e Stoudemire headlined the squad, with a strong supporting cast of Robin Lopez, Matt Barnes, and Goran Dragic following.

Through November 2008, the Suns posted an 11-7 record. Coach Terry Porter attempted to implement his defensive game plan, but the players struggled to adjust to it. Now, the offense was slumping as well, and in December, the Suns traded for Jason Richardson in an attempt to reinvigorate it.

Phoenix Suns – 2007–08 Stats Categories Amar'e Stoudemire Steve Nash Shaquille O'Neal Jason Richardson Points 21.4 15.7 17.8 16.4 Rebounds 8.1 3.0 8.4 4.5 Assists 2.0 9.7 1.7 1.9 FG % 53.9 50.3 60.9 48.8

However, these efforts did not work, and in a year when the Western Conference was loaded with winning teams, the Suns would have to go above and beyond to reach the playoffs.

Porter was fired and replaced with assistant coach Alvin Gentry, but after the All-Star Game, Stoudemire needed season-ending eye surgery. The season ultimately became a failure as the Suns finished in ninth place in the West at 46-36, two games below the 48-34 Utah Jazz.

2 2013-14 Phoenix Suns (48-34)

Suns missed the playoffs despite being 48-34

Four years after their missed opportunity, the Phoenix Suns did not envision missing the playoffs again. The previous offseason, they fired their general manager Lance Blanks, replacing him with Celtics assistant general manager Ryan McDonough. Additionally, they failed to renew interim head coach Lindsey Hunter’s contract, instead opting to replace him with Jeff Hornacek.

This Suns team was also headlined by talent, with the likes of Goran Dragic, Channing Frye, and Eric Bledsoe. Frye missed the entire previous season after it was discovered he had an enlarged heart via dilated cardiomyopathy. However, except for Markieff and Marcus Morris, no other player had returned from the previous year. That meant the team looked different and had to adjust.

Phoenix Suns – 2013–14 Stats Categories Goran Dragic Eric Bledsoe Gerald Green Points 20.3 17.7 15.8 Rebounds 3.2 4.7 3.4 Assists 5.9 5.5 1.5 FG % 50.5 47.7 44.5 3PT % 40.8 35.7 40.0

The Suns put up a valiant effort, finishing with a 48-34 record, while going 26-15 at home and 22-19 on the road. In most other years, that would have been more than enough to reach the postseason, but once again, the Western Conference was stacked and the Suns finished in ninth place, behind the 49-33 Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks made the playoffs despite featuring a losing record, leading to outcry and criticism of the conference system.

1 1971-72 Phoenix Suns (49-33)

Suns hold the record for winningest team to miss the postseason.

Fortunately for the 2013-14 Phoenix Suns, they did not eclipse the overall record for the winningest team to miss the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Suns, however, they own the record, at 49-33.

This was achieved during the 1971-72 season, in which they went a staggering 30-11 at home, but 19-22 on the road. It was good enough for a .598 winning percentage, but not a playoff berth.

Interestingly, the previous season of 1970-71 saw the Suns finish with a 48-34 record but fail to reach the playoffs, meaning that this exact feat has happened to the Suns numerous times. In 1972, Paul Silas led the team in assists and rebounds, averaging 4.3 and 11.9 per game, respectively.

Phoenix Suns - 1971–72 Stats Categories Connie Hawkins Dick Van Arsdale Charlie Scott Points 21.0 19.7 18.8 Rebounds 8.3 3.6 4.3 Assists 3.9 3.6 4.3 FG % 45.9 46.3 42.5

The team was led in points by Connie Hawkins, who averaged 21.0 per game, followed closely by Dick Van Arsdale with an average of 19.7 per game.

In 1972, there were eight teams in the Western Conference, with only the top four reaching the playoffs. The Suns would ultimately finish at 49-33, but due to finishing in fifth place behind the 51-31 Warriors, they would miss the postseason. The team who finished behind the Suns, the Seattle SuperSonics, also finished with an impressive 47-35 record but also failed to qualify.