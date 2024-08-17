Highlights The University of Louisville has produced 64 NBA players as of 2024.

Some impactful NBA players include Wes Matthews, father of current NBA guard Wesley Matthews, along with Pervis Ellison, and Darrell Griffith.

All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Wes Unseld are the two best players to come out of the Cardinals program.

The University of Louisville has a rich basketball history, producing several players who have made significant impacts in the NBA .

Known for its strong basketball program and passionate fan base, Louisville has consistently developed talent that transitions well to the professional level. As of 2024, 64 Cardinals got to display their abilities in the NBA.

Here, we highlight the five best NBA players who came from the University of Louisville.

5 Wes Matthews

2-time NBA champion

Wes Matthews, the father of current NBA player Wesley Matthews , had a solid NBA career after playing at Louisville.

Matthews played for the Cardinals from 1977 to 1980, helping the team reach the Final Four in 1980 alongside Darrell Griffith. His strong play at Louisville led to him being selected in the first round of the 1980 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets (now Washington Wizards ).

Matthews played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He was known for his versatility and toughness, playing both guard positions and providing valuable minutes for several teams.

Wes Matthews - Career Stats PPG 7.9 RPG 1.3 APG 4.2 SPG 1.0 FG% 47.8% 3PT% 22.5%

Matthews won two NBA championships with the L.A. Lakers in 1986-87 and 1987-88, contributing as a key role player off the bench. His ability to defend multiple positions and his steady playmaking were vital to the Lakers' success during their championship runs.

Matthews also played for the Atlanta Hawks , Philadelphia 76ers , San Antonio Spurs , and Chicago Bulls during his career. While he may not have been a superstar, Matthews' contributions to winning teams and his longevity in the league make him one of the most accomplished players to come out of Louisville.

4 Pervis Ellison

1992 Most Improved Player of the Year

Pervis Ellison, nicknamed "Never Nervous Pervis," was one of the most dominant college players in Louisville's history.

Ellison led the Cardinals to the 1986 NCAA Championship as a freshman, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for his performance in the tournament. His success in college made him the first overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings .

Ellison's NBA career was hampered by injuries, but he still managed to have a solid professional career. Over 11 seasons, he averaged 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Pervis Ellison - Career Stats PPG 9.5 RPG 6.7 APG 1.5 BPG 1.6 FG% 51.0%

His best season came in the 1991-92 season with the Washington Bullets, where he averaged 20.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game, earning the NBA Most Improved Player award.

Ellison's combination of size, skill, and shot-blocking ability made him a valuable player when healthy. Despite the injuries, he was a consistent contributor and a strong defensive presence on the teams he played for, including the Kings, Bullets, Boston Celtics , and Seattle SuperSonics.

While his NBA career did not reach the heights expected of a number one overall pick, Ellison's impact on the game and his accomplishments at Louisville remain significant.

3 Darrell Griffith

1981 Rookie of the Year

Darrell Griffith, also known as "Dr. Dunkenstein," is one of the most electrifying players ever to come out of Louisville.

Griffith led the Cardinals to the 1980 NCAA Championship, earning the Most Outstanding Player award for his stellar performance in the tournament. His success in college led to him being selected second overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1980 NBA Draft.

He played his entire 10-season NBA career with the Jazz, where he averaged 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Known for his incredible leaping ability and highlight-reel dunks, Griffith was an instant fan favorite.

Darrell Griffith - Career Stats PPG 16.2 RPG 3.3 APG 2.1 SPG 1.2 FG% 46.3% 3PT% 33.2%

He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1980-81 after averaging 20.6 points per game. Griffith was a key figure in the Jazz's rise to prominence in the 1980s, playing alongside Adrian Dantley and later Karl Malone and John Stockton.

Griffith's impact on the game went beyond his scoring. He helped popularize the high-flying style of play that became a hallmark of the NBA in the 1980s.

Injuries eventually cut his career short, but Griffith's legacy as a trailblazer for athletic guards remains intact. His contributions to both Louisville and the NBA have earned him a special place in basketball history.

2 Donovan Mitchell

5-time All-Star, 1-time All-NBA

Donovan Mitchell , one of the NBA's brightest young stars, played for the University of Louisville from 2015 to 2017.

During his time at Louisville, Mitchell quickly developed into a standout player, known for his athleticism, scoring ability, and defensive prowess. After a strong sophomore season, Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 before being traded to the Utah Jazz on draft night.

Mitchell quickly established himself as one of the top shooting guards in the NBA. He has averaged 24.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game so far in his career.

Donovan Mitchell - Career Stats PPG 24.8 RPG 4.3 APG 4.6 SPG 1.4 FG% 45.0% 3PT% 36.6%

Known for his explosive scoring and clutch performances, Mitchell has been named to the All-Star team multiple times and led the Jazz to deep playoff runs. His 57-point performance against Denver in the 2020 NBA Playoffs is one of the highest-scoring games in playoff history.

In 2022, Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers , where he continues to be a leading force. His ability to take over games with his scoring and his improving all-around play have made him one of the most dynamic players in the league.

As his career progresses, Mitchell is poised to further enhance his legacy as one of the best players from Louisville.

1 Wes Unseld

1-time MVP, 1-time NBA champion, 5-time All-Star, 1-time All-NBA

Wes Unseld is arguably the greatest player to come out of the University of Louisville.

Unseld played for the Cardinals from 1965 to 1968, where he established himself as a dominant force in college basketball, averaging 20.6 points and 18.9 points per game over his collegiate career. His impressive performances led to his selection as the second overall pick by the Baltimore Bullets (now Washington Wizards) in the 1968 NBA Draft.

Unseld's impact in the NBA was immediate and profound. He averaged 10.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game over his 13-season career.

Wes Unseld - Career Stats PPG 10.8 RPG 14.0 APG 3.9 SPG 1.1 FG% 50.9%

In his rookie season, Unseld achieved the rare feat of winning both the NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA MVP awards in 1968-69, only the second player in history to do so.

He was a five-time All-Star and led the Bullets to the 1977-78 NBA Championship, earning Finals MVP honors for his leadership and tenacity on the court.

Unseld was known for his incredible rebounding, outlet passing, and unselfish play. His physical style and basketball IQ made him a key figure in the Bullets' success throughout the 1970s.

Unseld was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

