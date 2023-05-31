F1 quickly moves on from the Monaco Grand Prix with the paddock arriving in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

It's the end of what would have been the first triple header of the season, though the Emilia Romagna GP was obviously cancelled earlier in May due to severe flooding.

Nevertheless, there's still been a lot of travelling done around Europe by the teams with many of them already in Italy before the right call was made to cancel the race.

A hectic few weeks, then, and here we're taking a look at the big talking points going into the Spanish GP, before F1 has a weekend off...

Can Sergio Perez bounce back?

Perez had a shocking weekend last time out in Monaco but gets a chance to respond as quickly as is possible in F1 with another GP a matter of days later.

He is now 39 points behind his team-mate, and championship leader, Max Verstappen, and has admitted that he cannot afford any more pointless weekends this year if he is to win the title.

Certainly, he needs to give Max a much tougher run for his money this weekend and we'll learn a lot about Perez's chances in the championship at this event in terms of how he tries to get himself back on track.

Will Fernando Alonso give the home fans something to celebrate?

The expectation on Fernando Alonso this weekend going into a home GP is probably about as high as it has been for a decade, given how well he is driving and how good the Aston Martin is this season.

They were close to taking pole position in Monaco and are hopeful that they have got a win in them this season as the Spaniard goes for a very long-awaited return to the top step.

Whether they'll be close enough to beat Red Bull this weekend is perhaps still unlikely but, even so, Alonso has a good chance of giving his home fans something to be pleased about come the chequered flag on Sunday.

Where will Mercedes stack up?

Mercedes brought some upgrades to the Monaco GP weekend - if by some chance you didn't already know - and seemed fairly happy with what they saw from their W14.

However, given the unique nature of the race around the streets of Monte-Carlo, it was of course difficult for them to really ascertain just how well they were working.

Heading to Spain this weekend, then, they should get a much better idea of just where the car is - given the circuit is far more typical and one of the most used over the years for testing and pre-season running.

Merc will hope positive numbers show up around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Where will Alpine be?

Esteban Ocon earned a deserved podium at the Monaco GP last time out with him having provisional pole at one stage in qualifying before being knocked down to third place.

Even so, he drove a fine race as he kept the likes of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton at bay and he was very much the star of the weekend in the Principality.

The question now, though, is whether Alpine are going to be in the conversation more among the Aston Martins and Mercedes' of this world, or whether Monaco was a bit of a one-off for the team.

We'll soon get an idea of their performance.

How will track tweak change the spectacle?

Some exciting news broke earlier this year that the circuit was going to go back to its older, traditional layout without the fiddly final chicane before the main straight.

It was a popular move for the drivers and for the fans, and hopefully will potentially set up some overtaking moves down the long run into the first turn.

It'll be a lot more fun seeing the cars hurtle through the final two bends at high-speed as well, and the drivers are bound to be looking forward to that too.