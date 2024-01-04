Highlights L'Jarius Sneed and Antoine Winfield Jr. are notable snubs from the Pro Bowl rosters despite their impressive defensive performances.

Alex Highsmith and Bradley Chubb have been overlooked for the Pro Bowl due to the outstanding campaigns of other AFC edge rushers.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been a standout linebacker for the Browns but was not selected for the Pro Bowl due to the presence of two Ravens linebackers.

The NFL announced the 2024 Pro Bowl rosters for the games that will take place in Orlando, Florida in early February.

Though there will certainly be changes to these lineups with players pulling out due to injuries, playoff implications, or even just disinterest in the new Pro Bowl format, these initial rosters still give us a good chance to review the best of the best from the 2024 campaign.

As always, while the vast majority of players who got the Pro Bowl nod certainly deserved it, there are a ton of guys who had breakout years or straight up elite performances that have missed the cut. These five players were the biggest snubs on defense for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Two All-Pro caliber players in the secondary

L'Jarius Sneed and Antoine Winfield Jr. will receive other accolades for their superlative seasons

L'Jarius Sneed is the top cornerback on a much improved Kansas City Chiefs' defense, posting elite tackle and passer rating (when targeted) numbers. Despite routinely shadowing some of the league's premier receivers, he has yet to allow a single touchdown in 462 coverage snaps, and he's allowed five-plus catches and 50-plus receiving yards in a game just twice all season.

Antoine Winfield has been the breakout star on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, posting career highs across the board. He's been as do-it-all as any safety in recent memory, compiling five tackles for loss, five sacks, and five forced fumbles to go along with his tremendous coverage numbers.

Both players will be up for All-Pro consideration following the season, which should lessen the sting of not receiving a Pro Bowl nod, but both are clear snubs from their respective conference's roster.

Sneed vs. Ward - Winfield vs. Baker 2023 Stats Player Tackles Tackles For Loss Rating (when targeted) Interceptions Pass Deflections L'Jarius Sneed 78 5 56.2 2 14 Denzel Ward 34 1 56.2 2 11 Antoine Winfield 117 5 102.0 3 12 Budda Baker 77 5 110.4 0 0

Denzel Ward is the CB1 on arguably the league's best defense, and his coverage numbers are impressive. However, Ward is surrounded by far more defensive talent than Sneed, and Sneed's -29.7 target EPA (expected points added per target, per Pro Football Focus) laps that of Ward's.

Baker's candidacy is much harder to defend. He's only played in 11 games this season after a hamstring injury in September, and his counting stats are dwarfed by Winfield's. There may not be a bigger snub/surprise combination on either roster.

Two dominant AFC edge rushers

Alex Highsmith and Bradley Chubb have been better than their numbers

Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins was having a career year before tearing his ACL against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. It's a devastating injury for the Dolphins (who also lost edge rusher Jalean Phillips to an Achilles tear a few weeks earlier), while Chubb will have to take solace in his terrific season as he recovers from injury.

It's particularly disappointing that Chubb missed out on Pro Bowl honors while racking up 78 QB pressures (seventh most in the league) and six forced fumbles (most).

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Alex Highsmith inexplicably missed out on the Pro Bowl last season despite his 14.5 sacks, and once again he'll be left watching the festivities from home. Unlike last year, T.J. Watt has been healthy and dominant this season, which has sunk Highsmith's total production relative to last year.

However, Highsmith has evolved into a swiss-army knife linebacker for the Steelers, dropping into coverage (and posting a sterling 44.6 passer rating when targeted, tops among edge defenders) as much as any outside linebacker in the league.

The issue that Highsmith and Chubb have run into is that 2023 has been a banner year for outside linebackers in the AFC. The representatives—Watt, Khalil Mack, and Josh Allen—all have 16 or more sacks and are the unquestioned MVPs of their respective defenses.

Chubb vs. Highsmith vs. Mack 2023 Stats Player Tackles TFL Sacks Fumbles+Interceptions Pass Deflections Bradley Chubb 74 11 11 6 2 Alex Highsmith 54 7 8 4 3 Khalil Mack 69 18 16 0 8

As such, Highsmith and Chubb aren't snubs in the traditional sense—they've been outplayed by their fellow edge-rushers statistically. Rather, they're snubs because they've contributed heavily to high-end defenses and have backed up the credibility of their elite past production with further improvements to their game without the accompanying recognition.

The league's breakout off-ball linebacker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been the rock in the middle of the Browns' elite defense

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of the Cleveland Browns has been a revelation this season for one of the league's best defenses. He's fulfilled a variety of roles and calls the plays for the entire unit. In a season where Myles Garrett is the favorite for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, it's Owusu-Koramoah that leads the team in tackles. Surprisingly, he also leads the team in tackles for loss, and his 20 are third in the entire NFL.

The inside linebackers that were elected to the AFC's Pro Bowl Roster—Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen—are the Baltimore Ravens' starting middle linebackers. Like the Browns, the Ravens have had an elite defense this season, but getting both linebackers on the roster feels like overkill.

Owusu-Koramoah vs. Queen 2023 Stats Player Tackles TFL Sacks Interceptions Pass Deflections Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 101 20 3.5 2 6 Patrick Queen 125 9 3.5 1 6

While Queen has been excellent this season, it's Roquan Smith that captains the Ravens' defense and leads the team in tackles (with a staggering 158). Owusu-Koramoah handles far more responsibility than Queen does, both in coverage and in calling the defense, and deserved the nod alongside Smith.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Pro Bowl rosters are provided by NFL.com.