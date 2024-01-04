Highlights Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Moore were snubbed from the NFC Pro Bowl roster despite their impressive seasons.

Breece Hall and Travis Etienne deserved spots on the AFC Pro Bowl roster for their elite efficiency.

Josh Allen deserved his third Pro Bowl nod as he has performed at a high level despite the periodic offensive struggles of the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced the initial Pro Bowl rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Though there will certainly be changes—players will decline the invitation to participate due to injury, team success, and a myriad of other reasons—the initial announcement always serves as a chance to review the most prolific seasons from the best stars in the league.

Though this year's AFC and NFC rosters are loaded with established superstars and breakout sensations, there were still a number of terrific seasons that were inexplicably unrewarded with a Pro Bowl invite. These five players were the biggest snubs on offense for the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Related CeeDee Lamb's case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year Is Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb's late-season surge enough to give him a chance at taking home some serious hardware?

Two elite NFC North wide receivers

Both the Lions and Bears saw their WR1 left off the initial NFC Pro Bowl roster

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions has already earned a Pro Bowl nod for his terrific 2022 season. This year, he's been better across the board in nearly every statistic and the Lions are NFC North champions—yet this time he was left off of the NFC's roster.

Likewise, D.J. Moore of the Chicago Bears is having a career season in nearly every category. Moore has somehow never been a Pro Bowler before (despite this being his fourth 1,000 yard season already), and leaving his name off the list this year was more egregious than ever.

The NFC's wide receiver representation is undeniably stacked—CeeDee Lamb, Puka Nacua, A.J. Brown, and Mike Evans are the representatives—but it's not hard to make a case for this pair of NFC North receivers over their elected brothers.

St. Brown - Moore - Evans 2023 Stats Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns Yards/Game Receptions/Game Amon-Ra St. Brown 112 1,371 9 91.4 7.5 D.J. Moore 92 1,300 8 81.3 5.8 Mike Evans 76 1,233 13 77.1 4.8

Evans paces the league in touchdown receptions for the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he hasn't provided nearly the same game-to-game consistency that St. Brown and Moore have. Evans has posted just three 100+ yard games, while St. Brown posted a whopping eight, and Moore recorded five. Rather than picking on the future Hall-of-Famer, though, it's probably best to just demand roster expansion at the skill positions so all the elite receivers can make the cut.

Two electric AFC running backs

Jaguars and Jets deserved more representation on the AFC roster

Breece Hall has been playing for the anemic New York Jets' offense all season following last year's ACL tear, and yet he's producing some of the best per-touch metrics in the league. He's top-ten in the league in plays over 40 yards, and if it weren't for Damar Hamlin and Joe Flacco, Hall would be one of the favorites for the league's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Travis Etienne, on the other hand, is the bell cow back for the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars. After going unrewarded for his own comeback season last year (when he rushed for over 1,000 yards on 5.1 yards per carry), Etienne should have gotten selected for the Pro Bowl this year as he's expanded his game, finishing top six among backs for receptions and receiving yards.

The triumvirate of AFC running backs that did make the cut—Derrick Henry, James Cook, and Raheem Mostert—are all having strong seasons in their own right. Yet, purely based on merit, it's clear Etienne and Hall were just as deserving of the honor.

Hall vs. Etienne vs. Henry 2023 Stats Player Yards Rushing Yards Receiving Total Touchdowns Total Yards/Game Total Touches Breece Hall 816 579 8 87.2 260 Travis Etienne 951 446 12 87.3 304 Derrick Henry 1,014 214 11 76.8 289

Henry is another future Hall-of-Famer who was given Pro Bowl honors for his name just as much as his production, though his inefficient play (only 3.9 yards per rushing attempt) for a disappointing Tennessee Titans squad isn't as impressive as the younger running backs.

One peerless quarterback

It hasn't been Josh Allen's most efficient season, but the Bills QB is still among the league's best

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have had their struggles this season—offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired halfway through the campaign—but Allen's production hasn't lagged. He's turning the ball over at an alarming rate, and he hasn't had the same penchant for late-game heroics as in the past. But Allen is still just as good, both statistically and according to the eye test, as any quarterback in the league.

The AFC's contingent of quarterbacks is a loaded crop, headlined by MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson and breakout star Tua Tagovailoa. But even so, Allen deserved his third Pro Bowl nod this season, perhaps over his arch-nemesis in Kansas City.

Allen vs. Mahomes 2023 Stats Player Yards Touchdowns Completion % Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Josh Allen 3,947 27 65.6% 457 15 Patrick Mahomes 4,183 27 67.2% 389 0

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled this season relative to years past, and their 10-6 record heading into Week 18 mirrors that of the Bills. The stats between Mahomes and Allen are nearly identical across the board, including interceptions (Mahomes has 14 to Allen's 16), but Allen's 15 touchdown lead thanks to his rushing prowess is a wide enough gap to make the case that he was more deserving of the Pro Bowl roster spot than the league's reigning MVP.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Pro Bowl rosters are provided by NFL.com.